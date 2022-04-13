1836 Property Management Unveils Innovative Tool that Helps Real Estate Investors Monitor the Health and Success of Their Investment Properties - REI Monitor

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1836 Property Management, Austin's premier property management company, is helping clients reach their real estate investment goals by educating investors on best practices and ensuring properties are occupied and generating revenue. The company recently announced a new integrated solution (REI Monitor) that collects specific rental property data and provides investors with the ability to evaluate their key performance indicators and track the success of their investment/s.
REI Monitor delivers the actual return-on-equity of an investment property in real-time. The tool collects data such as monthly rental income, maintenance expenses, vacancy percentages, debt servicing costs (principal and interest payments made to the property), property equity, and other property expenses (i.e. leasing fees, property management fees, taxes, etc). Investors can then monitor and establish benchmarks for normal ranges of ROI, vacancies, maintenance expenses and delinquent income. And, it allows users to create projections and set new goals.
The tool evaluates and produces a ROE percentage by using all of the actual investment property data and applying a simple formula: ((Appreciation + Principal Paydown + Cash Flow) / Total Equity) x 100. Monitoring an investment property in this way allows investors to analyze its performance as a whole picture, rather than using individual formulas, like CAP rates, that really only allow investors to analyze it from one perspective.
By using REI Monitor, investors can make better purchasing decisions, enable better risk vs leverage decisions, make logical vs emotional decisions, and focus on the big picture: reaching their financial goals and timelines.
Currently, the tool is free for 1836PM clients, however, interested investors can contact the company for a walk-through of the platform and to discuss partnership options. Additional features will be coming soon, which will enable clients to review their investment performance from even more angles.
A leader in the greater Austin, Texas real estate market, 1836 Property Management focuses on human-to-human collaboration so clients can locate properties that fit their investment goals, analyze returns and expenses, lease acquired properties, and maintain them under an all-in-one umbrella.
To learn more about 1836 Property Management, please visit 1836PropertyManagement.com. To learn more about REI Monitor, please visit 1836pm.com/rei-monitor.
SOURCE 1836 Property Management
