10th Annual Compass Intelligence Awards in IoT, Mobile, and Emerging Tech Award Winners Announced

Compass Intelligence is proud to announce the 40 award recipients for the 10th Annual CompassIntel awards in IoT, Mobile, and Emerging Tech.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compass Intelligence is honored to announce the award winners of the 10th annual CompassIntel Awards to honor the top companies, products, and technology solutions in mobile, IoT, and emerging technology industries. This year we received 105+ nominations coming in from companies, public relations, and corporate communications firms, editors, journalists, analysts, and other colleagues. These awards, excluding the Compass Intelligence selected awards, were voted on by 40+ industry-leading press, editors, journalists, thought leaders, and analysts in early April. A total of 40 awardees are being recognized, including 37 nominated awards in mobile, IoT, and emerging technology, and 3 Compass selected awards. Of the 3 Compass Intelligence submitted awards, those include edge computing and operations innovation.

"Innovation, leadership, and standing out in the crowd are vital to competing in these competitive markets" states Stephanie Atkinson, CEO & founder of Compass Intelligence. "We are excited to announce and celebrate this esteemed list of awardees in our 10th year in recognizing the best of the best in mobile, IoT, and emerging tech!"

The award recipients of the 10th Annual Compass Intelligence Awards are as follows:

IOT | CATEGORIES

Connected Building: Smart Lighting – Itron Chicago Project

Connected Building: Smart Development and Design – ABB-free@home®

Connected Building: Commercial Product Innovation – Samsung SmartThings

Connected Solution Leadership: Fleet Management Tracking – Verizon Connect

Connected Solution Leadership: Asset Tracking – SAS for Cold Chain Integrity

Top IoT Standards Body of the Year – IEEE

IoT Data: Edge Computing Company of the Year – Vapor IO

IoT Data: Data Analytics and Software Company of the Year – SAS

IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year – GPS Insight

IoT App Dev / Platform of the Year for the Enterprise Market – Losant's Enterprise IoT Platform by Losant

IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Consumer & B2B Market – Teal Communications

IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market – Latent AI

IoT Enablement Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market – Senet

IoT Security Platform of the Year – Palo Alto Networks

IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

IoT Sensor Company of the Year – RAKwireless

Industrial IoT Company of the Year – Telit

MOBILE AWARD | CATEGORIES

Top B2B Smartphone Device – iPhone 13 Pro Max (Apple)

Top B2B Wearable Device – Poly Voyager Focus 2

Top B2B Workplace Device – Inseego Wavemaker™ FG2000 series

B2B Application: Internal Operations – AWS Managed Services

B2B Application: Client Facing – Cart.com

B2B Application: Enterprise Chat/Messaging – Microsoft Teams

B2B Application: Team Collaboration and Team Building – Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

B2B Application: Augmented Reality – Vuforia by PTC

Mobile Equipment/Hardware Innovation – Meta Quest 2

2 Mobile DevOps Innovation – OutSystems Platform

Mobile Technology for Good – AT&T Connected Learning Center at Family Gateway in Dallas

Mobile Acceleration & Innovation – T-Mobile DevEdge

EMERGING TECH | CATEGORIES

Machine Vision Technology – Matrox® Imaging

Artificial Intelligence: Chipset – MediaTek Inc.

Artificial Intelligence: Enterprise Solution – ClearBlade Intelligent Assets

Robotic Process Automation – Blue Orange Digital

Retail Customer Experience – QReal

Autonomous Vehicles – Waymo

Autonomous Technology – NVIDIA DRIVE Map

Enterprise Software Innovation – EZFlow® by EPSoft

COMPASSINTEL | AWARDS

Emerging Edge Computing Company of the Year – Pratexo

Edge Computing Enabler Company of the Year – ThinkEdge™ SE70 by Lenovo

Pharma Remote Operations Innovation – EDGMaker software by Phizzle

Note: This last group of awards was selected by the Compass Intelligence team, while all others come in from nominations and submissions.

ABOUT COMPASSINTEL

Compass Intelligence is a market research and advisory firm specializing in metrics-driven market intelligence and insights for the mobile, IoT, and high-tech industries serving tech clients for more than 15 years. Compass Intelligence provides executive insights, market sizing/forecasting and modeling, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, advisory services, trending analysis, and survey research services. Compass Intelligence helps guide strategic business decisions and supports in the success of our clients through delivering content engagement, go to market planning, competitive positioning, and strategic advisory. For more information, please visit compassintel.com.

ABOUT THE AWARDS

The 10th Annual 2022 CompassIntel Mobile, IoT, and Emerging Tech Awards Innovator Awards honors companies, vendors, and organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, disruption, and excellence in the technology industry. There are three primary areas of awards including Mobile, IoT, and emerging technologies, along with the CompassIntel personally selected awards. There are 37 general award categories, along with the 3 to 6 annual selection of companies that Compass Intelligence will award individually. Awards are voted on by a group of analysts, editors, thought leaders, and advisors to keep the voting in a neutral format voted on by a group of industry peers. Visit our awards site to learn more.

Media Contact

Stephanie Atkinson, Compass Intelligence, LLC, 1 2103780651, awards@compassintelligence.com

SOURCE Compass Intelligence, LLC