MEDIA ADVISORY - MDA to Hold its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2022

BRAMPTON, ON, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. MDA, a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before markets open on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. MDA's management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30am EST on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Details to access the conference call and webcast are provided below. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the MDA Investor Relations website for 12 months, and an audio recording of the call will be available for one week following the event (until May 18, 2022).
MDA will host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday May 11, 2022 at 11:00am EST. The meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via a live webcast which can be accessed at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1301 allowing all interested shareholders to participate. MDA's Management Information Circular, which includes details of the business to be conducted at the meeting and instructions on how to use the online platform, together with other meeting related materials, can be found on the Company's website at www.mda.space (under Investor Relations section) and at www.sedar.com.
Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA MDA is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,400 staff across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars. For more information, please visit MDA's website at www.mda.space.
