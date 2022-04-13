Real Luck Group Partnership with Microgaming at ICE 2022 to Enhance Luckbox online Casino

Agreement adds 100 casino games to next-generation wagering platform

CALGARY, AB and Isle of Man, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSX.V: LUCK) LUKEF (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed esports betting, sports betting and casino games, announces a new partnership with online casino software supplier Microgaming.

The partnership adds more than 100 games to Luckbox's casino, including 9 Masks of Fire, Book of Oz, Immortal Romance™ and branded titles such as Jurassic World™, Game of Thrones™ and Lara Croft®.

Luckbox's casino was launched in December 2021 to help generate near-term revenue. With the Microcaming partnership, Luckbox's casino now offers over 450 games for users to wager upon.

Announcing the deal at ICE London 2022, the largest igaming convention in the world, Luckbox Casino Manager Daniel Lundberg said: "Microgaming is a renowned provider of top-quality casino games, and this partnership significantly enriches the content offering for our players.

"Luckbox is built for a new generation of gaming and esports players that we plan to monetize for decades to come. This ethos extends to casino, where we are striving to offer the best possible content and user experience, built upon a strong data analytics-driven approach and we are already seeing a promising initial uptake from our players."

The Global Online Casino Market is estimated to be US$134.9 billion in 2021 and could reach US$159.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.45%, according to ResearchandMarkets.com.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 80,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan to the employees, an officer and a consultant of the Company at a price of C$0.21 per stock option, representing the closing price of the Company's shares on March 29, 2022, exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of grant; vesting 10% immediately, 10% six months from the date of grant and 20% every six months after that.

About Luckbox

Luckbox is an award-winning next-generation gaming platform that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports, as well as sports betting and casino games on desktop and mobile devices. Luckbox is owned by Real Luck Group, listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange LUCK and OTC LUKEF. Luckbox's proprietary tech stack is built by a team combining gambling industry experience and a passion for gaming and esports, allowing the company to benefit from superior business intelligence and player acquisition, while providing players with an industry-leading betting user experience and betting offer. Luckbox is live in more than 80 territories worldwide and holds a B2C and B2B gambling license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

About Microgaming

Microgaming supplies online gaming operators in markets across the world with access to a diverse, industry-leading portfolio of content from its growing network of exclusive independent studios, along with top-performing partner games via its award-winning aggregation platform. Creator of the world's first true online casino software in 1994, and home to legendary online slots such as Immortal Romance, Thunderstruck II and Book of Oz, Microgaming offers a branded range that includes Game of Thrones™, Jurassic World™ and Lara Croft® Temples and Tombs™. Microgaming's renowned progressive jackpot network has paid out more than €1.55 billion to date and features the record-breaking Mega Moolah slot. Driven by a diverse and inclusive workforce that thrives on innovation, the Isle of Man-based supplier empowers its employees to be agile and adventurous, drawing on boundless creativity to compete on a global scale. And through its staff-led CSR programme, Microgaming PlayItForward, it gives back to the community, powering positive change for people, place and planet.

