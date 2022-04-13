The 2022 Hyundai Elantra is Now Available at the Hyundai of Moreno Valley Dealership

The Moreno Valley area customers looking to purchase a compact car should check out the 2022 Hyundai Elantra at Hyundai of Moreno Valley.
MORENO VALLEY, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newly redesigned Hyundai Elantra arrives at the Hyundai of Moreno Valley dealership and is ready for purchase at an affordable price. This compact car is designed for people who want a smaller, mid-sized sedan with plenty of features and power. With an eye-catching design and the latest safety features, the Hyundai Elantra has an amazing price-to-value ratio that makes it the perfect car for individuals. Interested customers are encouraged to browse the dealership's website: https://www.hyundaiofmorenovalley.com/ to learn more about its key features.
The Elantra boasts a sense of style and elegance along with its modern design. It has a 2-liter Inline 4- Cylinder that produces 147 hp of engine power and 132 lb.-ft. of torque. It means the car can power through the road at high speeds while maintaining stability. The i-ASSIST provides information through voice command, making it easy to use when driving or even at home. It has a 360-degree camera that can detect objects and track people in the car while they are driving. The safety features such as airbags, side-impact beams and anti-lock brakes ensure that the driver can easily control the car while driving on any road.
To learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Elantra, potential customers can directly contact the dealership at 951-900-4248. Those who want to get behind the wheel can visit the dealership located at 27500 Eucalyptus Ave., Moreno Valley, CA.
Media Contact
Rosetta Brown, Hyundai of Moreno Valley, 951-900-4248, rosettab@hyundaiofmy.com
SOURCE Hyundai of Moreno Valley
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.