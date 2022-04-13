Unilever Canada unveils its largest frozen dessert portfolio ever

Tapping into global market insights to drive innovation, the world's leading ice cream company brings exciting new propositions that meet the needs of Canada's evolving taste buds

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Unilever Canada unveils its new 2022 portfolio offerings across its iconic packaged ice cream and frozen novelty brands, including Ben & Jerry's®, Breyers®, Magnum®, Popsicle® and newly launched Wall's® (also internationally recognized as the 'heart brand'). Hitting the shelves of major retailers nationwide now, new products include Magnum Duets, the first-ever twice-dipped ice cream bar and a globally inspired ice cream lineup made with authentic ingredients from around the world from Wall's. The sweetest part? Unilever Canada produces all these products locally in Simcoe, Ontario.

"At Unilever Ice Cream, we're always looking for new ways to bring more smiles to people and bring Canadians together" said Andrea Grimandi, General Manager, Unilever Ice Cream Canada. "This year will be our biggest yet for new flavours and innovations, all based on local consumer insights. We are proud to bring our experience and knowledge from markets around the world and expand our portfolio to serve the evolving tastes of Canadian consumers and develop the Ice Cream category into new spaces."

Magnum Ice Cream Gives Chocolate Lovers A Duet of Indulgence

Magnum ice cream, the global authority on ice cream and chocolate, launches Magnum Duets, the first ice cream bar to be twice dipped in two types of chocolates to deliver a one-of-a-kind extra indulgent experience like no other. Magnum Duet ice cream bars are the ultimate chocolate experience waiting to be discovered and comes in a collection of 4 different flavour combinations.

Cookie Duet: Vanilla ice cream with chocolate ganache swirl, fully dipped in white chocolate with dark chocolate cookie pieces and half-dipped in milk chocolate

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate ganache swirl, fully dipped in white chocolate with dark chocolate cookie pieces and half-dipped in milk chocolate Almond Duet: Almond ice cream with brown sugar almond butter swirl, fully dipped in milk chocolate with almond and half-dipped in dark chocolate

Almond ice cream with brown sugar almond butter swirl, fully dipped in milk chocolate with almond and half-dipped in dark chocolate Chocolate Duet: Vanilla ice cream with raspberry swirl, fully dipped in white chocolate and half-dipped in milk chocolate

Vanilla ice cream with raspberry swirl, fully dipped in white chocolate and half-dipped in milk chocolate Caramel Duet: Caramel ice cream with sea salt caramel swirl, fully dipped in dark chocolate and half-dipped in milk chocolate

Wall's Brings Flavours of the World to Canada

To celebrate Canada's incredible diversity, Wall's – one of Unilever's most iconic global brands – launches in the Canadian market with an internationally inspired line-up of authentic flavours influenced by the brand's local expertise in over 50 countries.

Bubble Tea (inspired by the tastes of Taiwan ): Milk tea ice cream with a brown sugar swirl and chewy tapioca inclusions. Also available in frozen novelty bars in Milk Tea and Pudding flavours

(inspired by the tastes of ): Milk tea ice cream with a brown sugar swirl and chewy tapioca inclusions. Also available in frozen novelty bars in Milk Tea and Pudding flavours Ube (inspired by the tastes of the Philippines ): Smooth yam ice cream with a rich purple colour, flavoured with ube puree

(inspired by the tastes of ): Smooth yam ice cream with a rich purple colour, flavoured with ube puree Malai Kulfi (inspired by the tastes of India ): Thick delicious Kulfi-style ice cream, flavoured with cardamom and saffron, with crunchy almond inclusions

Breyers Reimagines 'Canadiana'

Breyers, a family classic in Canadian households, celebrates local taste profiles across different provinces with its new Breyers Canadian Desserts flavours. This national range invites Canadians on a road trip for their tastebuds with flavours inspired by classic regional desserts from coast to coast.

Nanaimo Bar (inspired by British Columbia ): Dark chocolate base with coconut flakes and a graham cracker ripple, swirled with a creamy custard base

(inspired by ): Dark chocolate base with coconut flakes and a graham cracker ripple, swirled with a creamy custard base Butter Tart (inspired by Ontario ): A vanilla base layered with luscious caramel swirl and buttery pastry pieces

(inspired by ): A vanilla base layered with luscious caramel swirl and buttery pastry pieces Sugar Pie (inspired by Québec): A vanilla base ribboned with a maple swirl and maple crunch pieces

(inspired by Québec): A vanilla base ribboned with a maple swirl and maple crunch pieces Blueberry Grunt (inspired by the East Coast): A vanilla base ribboned with a blueberry sauce and buttery pastry pieces

Ben & Jerry's Largest Portfolio Ever

Known for its signature chunks and swirls, Ben & Jerry's now offers fans 28 different euphoric flavours, the largest variety ever in its Canadian line-up! Ben & Jerry's brings new varieties to their cores and indulgent classics, as well as a partnership with Chance the Rapper and a new non-dairy offering that round out this year's sweet additions.

Banana Foster Core : Banana-cinnamon ice cream with almond toffee clusters and a salted caramel core

Banana-cinnamon ice cream with almond toffee clusters and a salted caramel core Karamel Sutra Core : Chocolate and caramel ice creams with fudge chips and soft caramel core

: Chocolate and caramel ice creams with fudge chips and soft caramel core Impretzively Fudge Core : Vanilla and chocolate ice creams with fudge-covered pretzel pieces and fudge core

: Vanilla and chocolate ice creams with fudge-covered pretzel pieces and fudge core Strawberry Jammin': Sweet cream ice cream with pie crust pieces, white fudge bits and strawberry jam swirls

Sweet cream ice cream with pie crust pieces, white fudge bits and strawberry jam swirls Milk & Cookies : Vanilla ice cream with a chocolate cookie swirl, chocolate chip and chocolate chocolate chip cookies

: Vanilla ice cream with a chocolate cookie swirl, chocolate chip and chocolate chocolate chip cookies Chewy Gooey Cookie : Milk chocolate and coconut ice creams with fudge flakes, shortbread cookies and caramel swirls

: Milk chocolate and coconut ice creams with fudge flakes, shortbread cookies and caramel swirls Mint Chocolate Chance : Mint ice cream loaded with fudge brownies (inspired by Chance the Rapper's own favourite concoction growing up)

: Mint ice cream loaded with fudge brownies The Tonight Dough (Non-Dairy): Caramel and chocolate non-dairy frozen dessert with chocolate cookie swirls and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough

Popsicle 'Shakes' Things Up

Popsicle, the original and iconic novelties brand that is loved by Canadians, launches Shakesicles bars inspired by nostalgic diner classics like strawberry and vanilla shakes and are made with malt.

Shakesicle Strawberry Bar: Strawberry flavoured bar with a creamy soft serve texture, made with natural flavours

Strawberry flavoured bar with a creamy soft serve texture, made with natural flavours Shakesicle Vanilla Bar: Vanilla flavoured bar with a creamy soft serve texture, made with natural flavours

Vanilla flavoured bar with a creamy soft serve texture, made with natural flavours Breyers x Popsicle Strawberry Shakesicle: Creamy and smooth strawberry flavour, it's a top requested flavour, made with natural colours and flavours

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Axe, Degree, Seventh Generation, SheaMoisture, St. Ives, TRESemmé, and Vaseline; our ice cream portfolio includes Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Klondike, Popsicle, and now Wall's, and we are proud to continue a long-standing legacy of producing frozen treats in Simcoe, Ontario.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing;

and contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.ca.

SOURCE Unilever Canada