Oliver Wyman Announces Strategic Investment in Blue Orange Digital

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and business of Marsh McLennan MMC today announced it has acquired a minority stake in Blue Orange Digital, a data science, machine learning, and data visualization firm.
"We have worked with Blue Orange Digital on several projects and have been very impressed with their technical abilities," said Vivek Sen, a Partner with Oliver Wyman and Americas Head of Digital. "Our Digital practice is rapidly growing and investing in Blue Orange Digital will allow us to help our clients optimize and automate their businesses faster and more efficiently."
Josh Miramant, CEO and founder of Blue Orange Digital said, "Oliver Wyman is a leader in the consulting world and we are proud to partner with them and help deliver data science solutions to their clients."
Working together, Oliver Wyman and Blue Orange Digital will help clients unlock the power of data and advanced analytics to generate new sources of value and modernize their data environments.
In the past six months, Oliver Wyman has made several strategic investments. The firm acquired Huron's life sciences strategy consulting practice in November. In February Oliver Wyman acquired Azure Consulting, a premium boutique management consulting firm with offices in Perth and Melbourne. Earlier this month, the firm entered into an agreement to acquire Booz Allen Hamilton's management consulting business serving the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
About Blue Orange Digital
Blue Orange Digital is a data science, machine learning, and data visualization firm that works with businesses to implement data-driven analytic techniques derived from statistical modeling and data science. Blue Orange Digital has a team of passionate data engineers, PhDs, data scientists, and visualization experts.
About Oliver Wyman
Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in more than 70 cities across 29 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 5,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan MMC. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.
SOURCE Oliver Wyman
