Statement by Minister Ien on the International Day of Pink

OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, today issued the following statement on the International Day of Pink.

"Today on the International Day of Pink, we renew our commitment to standing up against bullying, homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, and transmisogyny, and speaking out against the harmful impacts of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

We all deserve to live in an equitable society free from discrimination. But for generations, LGBTQ2 people have experienced stigma, exclusion, and marginalization in Canada simply for being themselves.

Many have been subjected to discriminatory laws, policies, and hiring practices. Many have been criminalized, losing their livelihoods and, in some cases, their very lives. Communities have been forced to fight their own governments for recognition of basic human rights, such as the right to work free of discrimination, at great personal cost.

Today, LGBTQ2 people continue to face significant disparities – including negative mental health impacts, underemployment, homelessness, harassment, bullying, and violence. We know that these challenges are further amplified for people with intersecting lived experiences, including Indigenous, Black, and racialized people, and people with disabilities. This is unacceptable, and we must do better.

The Government of Canada heard from community partners as well as provincial and territorial governments that are on the front lines that LGBTQ2 organizations needed support, and in February 2021, we awarded $15 million to 76 projects through the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund. Earlier this year, we announced an extension of this fund for eligible organizations, ensuring that we can continue to be there for those who need it most.

New commitments through Budget 2022, including $100 million over five years to support the implementation of the forthcoming Federal LGBTQ2 Action Plan, will build on this progress. Additionally, the LGBTQ2+ National Monument, Thunderhead, was unveiled. This stunning landmark will help Canadians remember the historical discrimination against LGBTQ2 people in Canada, including the LGBT Purge.

To the trailblazers who have lived and struggled, and to those who have fought and who continue to fight, thank you. It is because of your courage, your resilience, and your unbreakable spirit that we are here today, recommitting to building a brighter future where everyone is free to be their true authentic self.

Today, on the International Day of Pink, join us in showing your support for LGBTQ2 communities by wearing pink and sharing your messages of solidarity using #DayOfPink / #JournéeEnRose.

Let's continue celebrating who we are in all our uniqueness and build a stronger, more inclusive and equal Canada for everyone."

