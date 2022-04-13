Fresenius Medical Care Launches My Reason® Campaign to Enroll Patients in Groundbreaking Renal-focused Genomic Registry

Goal of 100,000 Participants Within Five Years to Help Scientists Better Understand Genetic Variations in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

WALTHAM, Mass., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for people with advanced kidney disease, announced today that the company's Global Medical Office has launched the My Reason® campaign to promote patient enrollment in the company's kidney-focused genomics registry which was first introduced last year.

With the ambitious goal of enrolling more than 100,000 participants within five years, the campaign will help build the registry into one of the largest of its kind by making participation a standard offering to patients in Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis centers in the United States. The data collected by My Reason will serve as a critical research tool linking genomic and clinical data of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage kidney disease (ESKD) participants, helping scientists better understand genetic variations in patients. Over time we believe this research will lead to more precise diagnoses and therapies that improve outcomes by individualizing care.

"My Reason will help us build a groundbreaking registry of people with advanced kidney disease from diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds," said Franklin W. Maddux, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Medical Care. "Pulled from such a large population of patients, when paired with existing clinical data, this data set at scale will help scientists untangle the complex interactions that lead to kidney injury and use genetic sequencing to better understand pathways of injury in kidney disease."

Both patients and their family members residing in the United States are eligible to participate in the My Reason campaign that launched at the beginning of April.

Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments to about 350,000 patients around the globe. This renal-focused genomic registry was opened in select Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis centers in January 2021. As part of its growth strategy, Fresenius Medical Care is using digital technologies and has the capability to analyze huge amounts of data to develop new forms of renal therapy and collaborate with computational experts in the genetic understanding of kidney disease.

Nephrology has been under-represented in clinical research, even as rapid progress in gene sequencing and analysis has led to advances in precision medicine and individualized care in oncology, cardiology, and other medical areas. The Global Medical Office developed the registry to help researchers unlock new genomic insights, filling a gap in large-scale phenotypic and genotypic data that had been identified as a critical need.

To learn more about the My Reason campaign and enroll in this groundbreaking initiative, please visit https://whatsyourreason.com/.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.5 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,073 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 349,167 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with the core business, the company focuses on expanding the range of related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, impacts related to COVID-19, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Media Contact:

Brad Puffer

Fresenius Medical Care North America

781-699-3331

Brad.Puffer@freseniusmedicalcare.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresenius-medical-care-launches-my-reason-campaign-to-enroll-patients-in-groundbreaking-renal-focused-genomic-registry-301524846.html

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.