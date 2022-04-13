RentRedi raises $12M Series A to transform renting process for landlords and renters

Round led by K1 Investment Management to bolster RentRedi's mobile-first tech, enable independent landlords and automate manual property management tasks

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RentRedi, the leading property management software for landlords, today announced a $12 million Series A, led by K1 Investment Management, a leading investment firm focused on high-growth enterprise software companies globally, with participation from TIA Ventures, Tribeca Early Stage Partners and RiverPark Ventures. To date, RentRedi has raised $17 million.

Co-founded by a father and son team, Ryan Barone (CEO and CTO) and Ed Barone (CMO), RentRedi has seen accelerated growth in the last two years, despite external challenges in the real estate industry. Since 2020, the platform has added more than 10,000 actively subscribed landlords who manage 85,000+ properties. With this funding round, the company will scale its mobile-first technology and ultimately streamline the renting process for both landlords and their tenants.

"RentRedi is excited to partner with K1 on our mission to help alleviate the stress often felt by landlords and their tenants while also strengthening their relationship," said Ryan Barone, CEO and co-founder of RentRedi. "By bringing our technology to landlords and tenants across the country, RentRedi is not only modernizing and revolutionizing traditional practices, but we are opening doors to a better renting experience."

Continued Ryan Barone, "Landlords and tenants deserve forward-thinking, efficient resources. Whether you manage one property or 100, RentRedi is designed to automate tedious manual property management tasks and is proud to lead the charge in tackling the common obstacles within our evolving industry. The platform was born from our own renting experiences which is one of the reasons why RentRedi is the best platform to help landlords streamline their business processes."

With features like mobile and web apps, automated rent collection, free listing syndications, tenant screening, maintenance, credit boosting for on-time payments, lease signing, and accounting, RentRedi has created and scaled its platform to support its 10K+ landlords and has partnered with ProPay, Realtor.com, TransUnion, REI Hub, and Latchel to create a better user experience.

"RentRedi is investor-friendly property management software for any size real estate investor. Their customer service and pricing is a big win for independent landlords," says Dawid Yhisreal-Rivas, an independent landlord who has used RentRedi for over three years. "The creativity and velocity at which the platform continues to grow means they can offer progressive tech that puts them far above the industry standard."

"RentRedi offers landlords and tenants an easily accessible all-in-one software platform - an essential solution in today's fast-paced, ever-changing real estate industry," said Taylor Beaupain, Managing Partner at K1. "K1 is excited to support Ryan, Ed and the RentRedi team on their journey to revolutionize renting on both sides of the lease."

About RentRedi

RentRedi is an all-inclusive landlord-tenant app that helps landlords go mobile and manage rentals from wherever, whenever. Through the platform and app, landlords can automate manual tasks such as rent collection, market new rentals, receive and manage maintenance requests, and more. For tenants, RentRedi makes it easy to apply for a property, pay rent and report property issues. Led by a father and son team, RentRedi is transforming the way people experience and view the real estate and property industry. To learn more, visit rentredi.com.

About K1 Investment Management

K1 is a global investment firm that builds category-leading enterprise software companies. K1 partners with strong management teams of high-growth technology businesses to help them achieve successful outcomes. With over 130 professionals, K1 and its operating affiliate, K1 Operations LLC, change industry landscapes with operationally focused growth strategies designed to rapidly scale portfolio companies. Since inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 190 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as Apttus, Buildium, Checkmarx, Clarizen, ControlUp, Emburse, FMG Suite, Granicus, IronScales, Litera Microsystems, Onit, Rave Mobile Safety, RFPIO, Smarsh, WorkForce Software and Zapproved. For more information, visit k1capital.com and follow on LinkedIn.

