University of Medicine and Health Sciences Celebrates Successful Match Day for Graduating Students

Top-rated Caribbean medical school reaches new milestones with second residency match in California and first-ever match in orthopedic surgery in North Carolina

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Medicine and Health Sciences, (UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, celebrated the culmination of four years of medical school with one of the most successful Match Days in the school's history. Graduating students secured residencies in 27 states and territories, including the school's second residency match in California and its first match in orthopedic surgery in North Carolina.

"Match Day is an exciting time around the UMHS community as our graduating students celebrate the successful completion of medical school and look ahead to a brand-new adventure," said Warren Ross, UMHS president. "Seeing our students match into their dream residencies in highly competitive programs is especially rewarding because their success is truly how we measure our success. We wish them all the best as they continue their journey to become highly skilled and compassionate physicians."

Many of the students from UMHS have followed a non-traditional path on their journey to becoming a doctor and have overcome significant obstacles on their way to becoming practicing physicians. This year's students faced additional hurdles in getting through clinical rotations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge.

UMHS students entering this year's Match earned coveted residency positions in primary care specialties spanning internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry, and obstetrics and gynecology, as well as specialized programs including emergency medicine, anesthesiology, neurology, and diagnostic radiology.

"The wide breadth of UMHS students' achievements in acquiring residency in unusually challenging times once again shows the extent of their medical aptitude and merit as professionals throughout the residency landscape," added Ross.

UMHS explored the history and significance of Match Day for future physicians in its blog, The UMHS Endeavour. While the process has evolved since the first Match Day in 1952, the importance of the occasion endures as an iconic event for all past, current and future physicians.

About UMHS

The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information about UMHS please check out our Medical school overview page.

