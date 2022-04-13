Beeline Celebrates First-Year Adoption Of Extended Workforce Platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, the independent leader in software solutions for sourcing and managing the global extended workforce, is celebrating key adoption milestones one year after launching the world's first extended workforce platform. With its trusted vendor management system (VMS) at its core, Beeline Extended Workforce Platform is a powerful example of the company's decades-long history of innovation in the contingent workforce management industry.

Talent-centric intelligent user experiences are driving immediate ROI for clients, decreasing end user training time by up to 50% and enabling efficiency so clients can meet demands for rapidly scaling contingent workers. One of the platform's AI-powered features include the CV/Resume Visualizer, which can make resume screening ten times faster and more accurate by analyzing, comprehending, and highlighting key decision criteria instantly.

"Yesterday's contingent solutions and VMS technologies are too limiting for today's external labor talent strategies and challenges," said Colleen Tiner, SVP Strategy. "Over the past year, we have seen record adoption of new products and features deployed on Beeline Extended Workforce Platform. Our API-first strategy has expanded connectivity, collaboration, and innovation with clients and partners. The platform enables us to deliver the depth and breadth of proven external workforce solutions, the latest innovation, and premier partner products that our clients need to execute on their external labor strategies."

Beeline Extended Workforce Platform continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of global businesses. With the acquisition of JoinedUp 11 months ago, the platform now includes a fit-for-purpose solution to manage the needs of shift-based labor. Beeline is the only provider capable of robustly serving the end-to-end management needs of both assignment-based and shift-based labor.

"The world of talent and work has experienced incredible change over the past two years, resulting in more and more businesses harnessing the power, flexibility, and scalability of the extended workforce," said Christopher J. Dwyer, SVP of Research at Ardent Partners and Managing Director of the Future of Work Exchange. "With its long track record of innovation, Beeline spearheaded industry transformation by introducing its Extended Workforce Platform a year ago, which has revolutionized the way enterprises not only seamlessly engage and manage their extended workforce, but also provide a frictionless gateway to advanced analytics, agile automation, direct sourcing, and more."

About Beeline

Beeline is the world's first extended workforce platform. With a data set encompassing more than 30 million workers and $500 billion in talent spend over 20+ years, this intelligence-driven, cloud-based platform transforms how businesses of all industries across more than 120 countries engage, manage, and optimize external talent. Enterprises benefit from Beeline's unmatched experience and innovation, deeply seasoned experts, and industry-leading partner network to connect them intelligently, efficiently, and securely to the remarkable talent within the global extended workforce. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

