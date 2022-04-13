TetraScience Partners with EPAM to Help Customers Scale Improved Scientific Data Outcomes

Partnership Exemplifies Power of TetraScience's Open Network Ecosystem to Create Enterprise End-to-End Solutions

BOSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced a partnership today with EPAM, a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, which will enable customers to accelerate scientific outcomes at enterprise scale. As the role of scientific data in accelerating every aspect of drug delivery becomes increasingly critical, unfortunately the proliferation of analytic tools with incompatible data formats impedes progress and represents a fundamental challenge for digital transformation. The partnership helps customers address this problem, and builds on a successful, shared implementation for a major, pharmaceutical customer.

"We are delighted to partner with EPAM to leverage their expertise in delivering innovative strategies and technology solutions for global life sciences companies across their product life cycle," said Chad Garrett, Chief Revenue Officer, TetraScience. "By combining our powerful life science cloud platform with EPAM's ability to shape and service enterprise digital strategy, we're offering customers a much faster and more effective path to maximize the value of their data through a future-proof digital infrastructure."

The Tetra R&D Cloud engineers heterogeneous data formats into harmonized Tetra Data, a vendor-neutral data model that creates data liquidity. EPAM helps customers drive scientific outcomes in a more effective way by implementing change management roadmaps that capitalize on the business value of workflows and data consumption.

"We are thrilled to join the Tetra Partner Network so that together we can bring a powerful combination of skills to help customers accelerate the delivery of drugs," says Chris Waller, Ph.D., Vice President and Chief Scientist, EPAM. "EPAM's understanding of complex product development and expertise with change management – aligned with TetraScience's open data ecosystem – will unlock the full potential of digital transformation and place customers on the best path for success."

"Biopharma R&D needs to unify and harmonize experimental data in the cloud in order to fully capitalize on the power of AI and data science," said Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "In turn, AI and data science will uncover insights that will accelerate discovery and development of therapeutics that extend and enhance human life. Industry participants of all kinds – global pharmas, biotech startups, informatics providers, CROs, biopharma app companies, and more – recognize that this movement to the R&D Data Cloud must be driven by vendor-neutral and open partnerships that are deeply data-centric. We are thrilled to further extend this network by partnering with EPAM."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com.

