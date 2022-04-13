Manhattan Ridge Advisors Named to List of Nation's Top DC Advisor Teams

Manhattan Ridge Advisors is pleased to announce that we have been named as one of the Nation's Top DC Advisor Teams in 2021 by the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) for the fifth consecutive year.

Manhattan Ridge Advisors is pleased to announce that we have been named as one of the Nation's Top DC Advisor Teams in 2021 by the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) for the fifth consecutive year.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for 5 years running by the National Association of Plan Advisors as a leading firm in the industry. NAPA is an organization of our peers that recognizes our entire firm rather than just one person and the work we do as a team to mitigate fiduciary risk for the companies we represent. That is why this is so significant and makes us all here at Manhattan Ridge Advisors so proud", said Stephen Oliver, Managing Partner at Manhattan Ridge Advisors.

The NAPA Top DC Advisor Team list highlights the nation's leading retirement plan advisor firms. Unlike other lists, this focuses on teams having at least $100 million in defined contribution (DC) plan assets under advisement and is based on self-reported assets under advisement as of December 31, 2021.

NAPA members like Manhattan Ridge Advisors are having a huge impact every single day, not just on the quality of retirement plan advice, but also in building a more financially secure retirement for millions of Americans. It is a great honor for us to be listed in this regard by NAPA.

To our clients, friends, and colleagues, thank you for your continued trust and confidence in Manhattan Ridge Advisors.

About the National Association of Plan Advisors

The National Association of Plan Advisors was created by and for retirement plan advisors. Membership is also open to other retirement industry professionals who support the interests of plan advisors. NAPA is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors. NAPA is part of the American Retirement Association, based in the Washington, D.C. area. More information about NAPA is available at napa-net.org.

Established in 2017, nominees had to be individual advisor team/offices with a defined contribution book of business. To be considered, firms had to submit responses to an application form, including information about their practices, notably their defined contribution (DC) assets under advisement. The list is created and conducted by the National Association of Plan Advisors, an affiliate organization of the American Retirement Association, a non-profit association. No fee is charged to participate.

About Manhattan Ridge Advisors

Manhattan Ridge Advisors, with offices in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, designs customized financial plans and manages wealth for a diverse range of clients. No matter what your life stage – starting a business, saving for your children's education, preparing for retirement – we can create and implement a plan that enables you to invest on your terms, work diligently to minimize your tax liability and attempt to transfer wealth safely to your children or charitable entities. We've built our business on excellent service and a long-term view toward your financial success.

Registered Representatives offering securities through First Allied Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through First Allied Advisory Services, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. First Allied entities are under separate ownership from any other named entity.

