The Makers of LA VICTORIA® Brand Introduce First-Ever Enchilada Sauces in Closable Pouches

Same Delicious Red and Green Enchilada Sauces Now Also Available in New Resealable and Pourable Pouches
ORANGE, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the LA VICTORIA® brand, one of the leading innovators of flavorful salsa and sauces in the Western U.S. for over 100 years, have reimagined their classic enchilada sauce packaging to give consumers the convenience of an easy-to-open pouch with a twistable cap, making it easier than ever to store the extra and reuse, without the mess. The new Enchilada Sauces in Closable Pouches inspire recipe creation beyond traditional Mexican recipes and can be used for far more than just enchiladas, including tacos, burgers, casseroles, potatoes, soups and more. Available in red and green enchilada sauce varieties, the new closable pouches provide consumers freedom from the hassle of cleanup with traditional canned enchilada sauce and the pesky can opener.
"We saw the need to innovate a resealable enchilada pouch to bring convenience to our consumers and inspire meal creations," said Diana DeLoza, director of marketing for the LA VICTORIA® brand. "Whether you need a little or a lot or you're looking to elevate your next entree, LA VICTORIA® helps you top off your favorite dish—from breakfast tacos, baked potatoes and so much more."
LA VICTORIA® enchilada sauce (MSRP: $2.99) is made with ripened chiles picked at the peak of perfection and contains no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or MSG, plus it's vegan, gluten free and certified kosher. Each red and green variety is the same beloved formula found in the can but now packaged in a convenient 12-ounce resealable pouch that can be stored in the refrigerator after opening.
LA VICTORIA® enchilada sauces are now available at select Albertsons locations and other leading retailers in the western U.S.
For recipes, nutritional information and where to buy LA VICTORIA® products, please visit www.lavictoria.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @lavictoriabrand.
ABOUT THE LA VICTORIA® BRAND
Since 1917, the LA VICTORIA® brand has been producing salsas, sauces, chiles, peppers and versatile pantry staples that offer Mexican flavor to any meal. Best known for its flagship product, SALSA BRAVA® Hot Sauce and full line of enchilada sauces, the brand portfolio also includes taco sauces and organic, non-GMO salsas. The LA VICTORIA® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.lavictoria.com or follow the LA VICTORIA® brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.
ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.
MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.
SOURCE LA VICTORIA Brand
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.