TailorMed Strengthens Commitment to Patient Security and Privacy by Achieving SOC 2 Type II Compliance

TailorMed Demonstrates Adherence to Strict Compliance and Security Measures to Ensure ePHI and Additional Sensitive Data Remain Secure

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TailorMed, a leading financial navigation platform that helps healthcare organizations and patients remove financial barriers to care, today announced the successful completion of a Service Organization Control (SOC®) 2 Type II compliance audit.

SOC® 2 Type II is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The compliance standard is designed to meet the needs of business partners and suppliers who need assurance about the effectiveness of controls at a service organization related to the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of data. TailorMed's independent audit was conducted by a leading third-party SOC2 assessment provider.

"I am proud of our company's commitment to making patient privacy and security our first priority and that we have been able to keep this core principle as we grow the company," said Srulik Dvorsky, CEO and co-founder of TailorMed. "This would not have been achieved without the right structure, design, discipline, and culture in place."

TailorMed's Security Management Program (SMP) ensures the confidentiality, privacy, integrity, and availability of all electronic protected health information (ePHI) it receives, maintains, processes, and/or transmits. The SMP was established in accordance with the rigorous requirements of HIPAA. With the goal of validating that the controls and processes of the TailorMed SMP are effective and meet the stringent regulatory standards, such as HIPAA, TailorMed performed a SOC 2 Type II examination that mapped to the HITRUST audit assessment. The results suggest that a HIPAA-compliant security framework, with effective controls, is in place and suitability designed to meet TailorMed service agreements and requirements.

"Keeping data integrity, confidentiality, and privacy is not a task, it is a culture and a movement that is our northern star," said Eric Weisman, Chief Security Officer of TailorMed. "We do it because we can, and we should."

About TailorMed

TailorMed is building the nation's largest network of patients, providers, pharmacies, and life science companies focused on ensuring all patients across all medical conditions can afford treatment. The network is driven by TailorMed's best-in-class platform, automating the entire process of proactively identifying financially at-risk patients and matching and enrolling them in financial resources. TailorMed's solutions are deployed across 1,000 sites of care, including Providence Health, UnityPoint Health, Yale-New Haven Health, and Advocate Aurora Health. To learn more, go to https://tailormed.co.

Media Contact

Paula Conway, Astonish Media, 1 646-912-6598, Paula@astonishmediagroup.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE TailorMed