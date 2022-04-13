Isabel González Whitaker joins All In Together as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All In Together, the leading non-partisan women's civic education nonprofit organization announced that Isabel González Whitaker will be joining as Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Isabel will help accelerate the growth and impact of AIT's mission to create a truly representative democracy, informed by the participation of women at all levels of government.
Isabel joins AIT from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital where she led executive strategic communications and global media efforts including 2021's historic orbital space mission.
A sought-after journalist and editor, Isabel spent two decades at the top of premiere content brands and contributing to national outlets. In 2018, Isabel founded the only park named for a Latino in Georgia, the award-winning Sara J. González Memorial Park, which exists to improve community outcomes. Isabel is an Encore.org Senior Fellow and a Presidential Leadership Scholar.
"As All In Together expands its services during a crucial time in our country's pursuit of sustained and representative democracy, Isabel will bring value with grassroots and executive experience as well as a record leading partnerships, media and community mobilization, " said CEO Lauren Leader.
"I'm honored to join AIT as it inspires and uplifts women across the country in service to an inclusive democracy," said Isabel, who is first-generation Cuban American. "I know firsthand the importance of fair and equal representation in government and I'm excited for the progress we work to accelerate."
About AIT:
All In Together is a non-partisan nonprofit organization dedicated to women's civic leadership.
