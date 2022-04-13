Stayntouch Partners with Main Street Hospitality, Deploys Intuitive Cloud PMS Across 7 Properties in New England

PMS' Intuitive User Interface Delivers Easy Scalability and an Enhanced Guest Experience for Luxury Boutique Properties
BETHESDA, Md., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch, a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, today announced a partnership with Main Street Hospitality, a Massachusetts-based boutique hotel management group, delivering their flagship mobile PMS across 7 properties in the New England area.
Main Street Hospitality serves some of the leading luxury boutique destinations across New England. While focusing on boutique properties that promote tourism, sustainability and connections to the local community, Main Street Hospitality is now embarking on a phase of energetic growth by creating clusters of properties across the Northeast and other parts of the United States. Main Street Hospitality chose Stayntouch because they needed a PMS that could easily scale with their business, significantly reduce the time and resources spent on training staff, and deliver a mobile check-in option to help enhance the welcome experience for their guests.
Greta Kipp, Vice President of Performance at Main Street Hospitality, said "Main Street Hospitality will be expanding rapidly in the coming years, and we wanted a PMS that could grow with the pace of our business. We are very impressed with Stayntouch's ability to deliver frequent product updates without disrupting the customer experience, as well as with their engaging client success team, which is available around the clock if we need support. We also find the Stayntouch platform to be exceptionally nimble and intuitive, which has proven to be a critical asset in quickly training new hires. The option to utilize mobile welcome is also a major plus, as it provides our guests with a convenient and personalized way to check-in."
Michael Helfin, Chief Revenue Officer of Stayntouch, replied, "Stayntouch remains committed to delivering guest-centric technology that can seamlessly grow with an expanding business. That's why we are especially proud to provide a PMS that can help Main Street Hospitality more easily connect their guests with local communities, while also helping to drive the expansion of their sustainable business model."
About Stayntouch
Stayntouch provides a cloud-native, guest-centric, and fully mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Visit Stayntouch at www.stayntouch.com
About Main Street Hospitality
Main Street Hospitality is built on three generations of hospitality leadership, deeply committed to genuine experiences for our guests and remarkable results for our partners. Our hotels are destinations, each with their own voice.
