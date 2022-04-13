H&R Announces Increase to Normal Course Issuer Bid, Anticipated Fair Value Increases of Assets, Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast, and Declares April 2022 Distribution

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW./

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R" or the "REIT") HR today announced receipt of final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to amend its existing normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to increase the number of units of H&R ("Units") that may be purchased for cancellation from 14,000,000 to 28,269,228 Units, representing 10% of the public float as of December 8, 2021, and the maximum number of Units H&R is permitted to purchase under applicable TSX rules and policies. The amendment of the NCIB will take effect on April 19, 2022. As at December 8, 2021, H&R had 288,431,251 outstanding Units.

Since the commencement of the current NCIB through the closing of trading on April 8, 2022, H&R has repurchased an aggregate of 10,774,500 Units at a weighted average purchase price of $12.98.

"Management and the board remain fully committed to H&R's Strategic Repositioning Plan and are actively evaluating opportunities to increase unitholder value and address the significant discount at which our Units trade to the REIT's net asset value per Unit," said Tom Hofstedter, Chief Executive Officer. "We plan to continue to buy back Units if the significant discount persists, as we work to improve the profile of an investment in H&R's Units."

The NCIB will continue until the earlier of December 15, 2022 and the date on which H&R has purchased the maximum number of Units permitted pursuant to the amended notice of intention filed with the TSX. Purchases of Units under the NCIB will be made in accordance with TSX rules and policies through the facilities of the TSX, and through Canadian alternative trading systems. The Units so purchased will be cancelled. The price paid for any repurchased Units will be the market price of such Units at the time of acquisition. The average daily trading volume of the Units for the six months from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 was 692,519 and accordingly daily purchases will be limited to 173,129 Units other than block purchase exemptions.

H&R has established an automatic securities purchase plan ("ASPP") in connection with its NCIB. The ASPP, announced on January 14, 2022, is intended to enable the purchase of Units at any time, including periods when H&R would not ordinarily be active in the market due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods. Pursuant to the ASPP, prior to entering into a blackout period, H&R may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to repurchase Units under the NCIB according to a prearranged set of criteria in accordance with the terms of the ASPP, TSX rules, and applicable securities laws. Outside of the pre-determined blackout periods, Units may be purchased under the NCIB based on the discretion of H&R's management, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws.

Anticipated Fair Value Increases and Earnings Release

H&R also announced today that, based on relatively recent changes in market values of its industrial and residential real estate properties and based on external appraisal reports, the REIT anticipates significant fair value increases in its industrial and residential real estate portfolios for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

H&R will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for H&R on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast

Participants can join the call by dialing 1-888-510-2507 or 1-289-514-5065. For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for replay beginning approximately one hour following completion of the call. To access the archived conference call by telephone, dial 1-647-362-9199 or 1-800-770-2030 and enter the passcode 3504623 followed by the pound key. The telephone replay will be available until Friday, May 20, 2022 at midnight.

A live audio webcast will be available through https://www.hr-reit.com/investor-relations/#investor-events. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on H&R's website following the call date.

Monthly Distribution Declared

H&R today declared a distribution for the month of April scheduled as follows:



Distribution per Unit Annualized Record date Distribution date April 2022 $0.0433 $0.520 April 29, 2022 May 16, 2022

About H&R REIT

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.5 billion as at December 31, 2021. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.5 million square feet. H&R is currently undergoing a five-year, strategic repositioning to transform into a simplified, growth-oriented company focusing on residential and industrial properties to surface significant value for unitholders.

