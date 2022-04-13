DEFINITY TAPS GOOGLE CLOUD TO POWER INSURANCE INNOVATION

AI, Data analytics will create opportunities for a more seamless customer experience
WATERLOO, ON, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") DFY today announced that its subsidiary Definity Insurance Company has established a new relationship with Google Cloud that will allow the two companies to collaborate and leverage Google's advanced data, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) technology with a view to accelerating the development of innovative personalized insurance solutions within a highly secure cloud environment. Combining the extensive insurance expertise of Definity's family of companies with Google Cloud's leading technology services will provide the opportunity to create a smoother, more intuitive insurance experience for customers and brokers.
Definity's family of companies has made significant investments to develop market-leading digital capabilities, including Sonnet, Vyne, and Vyne Commercial. Launched in 2016, Sonnet is Canada's first coast-to-coast fully online home and auto insurance company, while Vyne and Vyne Commercial provide brokers with a simplified and fully integrated digital offering to better support the needs of personal and commercial customers in real time.
"Definity and Google Cloud's joint ambition is to create leading, insights-driven, customer-centric experiences," said Rowan Saunders, President and CEO of Definity. "Our innovative work together will make us one of the earliest Canadian P&C insurance companies to leverage Google Cloud technologies in this way. We believe this will enable us to deliver solutions that further solidify Definity as an industry leader that is making insurance better."
"Bringing together Definity's deep insurance expertise with Google Cloud's advanced data analytics and AI capabilities will create a more customized and seamless experience for Definity's customers," said Zac Maufe, Head of Financial Services Solutions, Google Cloud. "We're thrilled to work with Definity and bring our scale, speed, and security to power the company's future."
About Definity Financial Corporation
Definity Financial Corporation is the parent company to some of Canada's most long-standing and innovative multi-channel, property and casualty insurance companies and distributors, including Economical Insurance, Sonnet Insurance, Family Insurance Solutions, and Petline Insurance
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflects Definity's current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to features and benefits of the relationship. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Definity's control. Such risks and uncertainties include Definity's ability to successfully realize the benefits of the relationship and manage the associated risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Definity does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.