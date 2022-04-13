BSV Global Blockchain announces key topics and speakers at the Dubai convention

ZUG, Switzerland and DUBAI, UAE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Global Blockchain Convention is pleased to announce a series of panel discussions, presentations, and speakers to take place at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai between 24 May and 26 May 2022.

The BSV Global Blockchain Convention is the only event in the world that focuses solely on the massively scaling public blockchain ecosystem – last week it broke all records hitting over 10m transactions in ONE day – this is over 78% of all blockchain-based transactions worldwide surpassing Ethereum, Litecoin, BTC and Monero combined. Showcasing the wide range of applications that are possible on the BSV Blockchain, the BSV Global Blockchain Convention features a host of key industry leaders sharing how they are using BSV, as well as their future vision for blockchain.

The global convention will cover vital topics within digital assets, BSV and blockchain. These include:

How blockchain developer roles are jobs of the future and in high demand

New developments in cyber security and blockchain

Reinventing the streaming and virtual event space

Innovations in identity management on-chain

How Blockchain Technology and IPv6 and Web3.0 can combine to make a better internet

The BSV Global Blockchain Convention will run across three days with a wide range of speakers and panellists appearing on stage, from scientists and government officials to CEOs and MDs.

These include experts such as:

Latif Ladid, Chair of 5G World Alliance and President of the IPv6 Forum. Along with other industry experts Latif will be on a panel focusing on Metanet, Web 3.0 and how IPv6 combined with BSV Blockchain can create the next generate of internet. Latif is a globally recognised leader in telecommunications and IT, as well as being a member of the 3GPP PCG (Board), a Board Member for the IoT Forum and a member of the United Nations Strategy Council.

Tony Mugavero, Co-Founder and CEO Rad NFT, & Brooklyn Earick, Chief Marketing Officer, Rad NFTV. Tony is the Co-Founder and CEO of Rad, an NFT streaming platform delivering live and on-demand eSports, music, comedy, and sports entertainment from the world's biggest studios and content producers. His company has raised money from the likes of Disney, Sony, and Warner Music. Brooklyn is a long-time advocate of decentralized systems. He is the founder and CEO of Phoodie, a social restaurant and recipe discovery app that reached #11 in the Apple app store.

Arzish Azam, CEO Ejad Labs. Arzish is an award-winning community builder specializing in entrepreneurship and innovation travel. He is the youngest global graduate from Founder Institute, the Country Manager for Start-up Grind Pakistan, CEO of Ejad Labs, and the founder of some of the leading tech conferences in the country, including start-up Grind Pakistan Conference and the Pakistan Tech Summit. Arzish is the brain behind Pak-US Tech Exchange, the largest independent tech exchange program connecting Pakistan and Silicon Valley, enabling hundreds of Pakistani start-ups / SMEs in the past three years. He has received various international awards and recognition for his work.

Michael Jacobsen, Co-Founder and CEO, Seventy7Ventures - Michael is a serial entrepreneur in entertainment, education, and property. He is considered one of the world's leading high-performance coaches for entrepreneurs, business owners, and executives. He also acts as an advisor and Board member to companies, governments, and academic institutions. Michael is the author of The Business of Creativity and Entrepreneurs, Mavericks, and Empire Builders. He was also the co-host of Nothing Ventured on Australia's Sky News.

Previously taking place in Hong Kong, New York and London, Toronto, Seoul, and Zurich, these BSV events continue to attract more attention as the topic grows in popularity. This attention has now gown onto interest as Blockchains potential is slowly being realised with BSV hitting an historic 1 billion transactions this year.

The BSV Enterprise Blockchain can manage almost limitless amounts of data, all stored at a low cost. Unlike the technology behind sites like Facebook and Instagram, applications built on the BSV Blockchain can be stored, and earned on there. BSV is also the greenest blockchain on the planet as conformed by CoinCarbonCap and Canadian auditors MNP in their recent report on the subject.

The event will be live streamed for those that cannot make it in person. However, with most travel restrictions now lifted, the organisers hope to see you all in person at the Grand Hyatt Dubai on May 24-26, 2022.

You can still purchase tickets for the ever-growing BSV Global Blockchain Convention. For a limited time only buy an Early Bird ticket at $300 for the full conference or $150 for a day ticket and VIP tickets are US$1000 (all tickets are sold in US Dollars). If you would like more convention information, please visit the website.

SOURCE BSV Blockchain