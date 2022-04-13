SNC-Lavalin awarded advisory and engineering services contract for ADNOC offshore operations power project

MONTREAL, April 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin SNC, a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded a four-year advisory and engineering services contract by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to support its offshore operations power project. A first-of-its-kind high-voltage, direct current (HVDC-VSC) subsea transmission system in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the project will power ADNOC's offshore production operations with cleaner and more efficient energy.
"Our work with ADNOC on this significant project will support the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and reinforces our commitment to work with our global clients on their net zero journeys," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "Through our world-class engineering services and HVDC expertise, we will ensure the project is delivered to the highest quality, safety, and environmental standards to drive more efficiency and green impact."
The project, which is in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA), is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of ADNOC's offshore operations by more than 30%, replacing existing offshore gas turbine generators with more sustainable power sources available on the Abu Dhabi onshore power network. This will be achieved by developing two subsea HVDC-VSC links from onshore Alternating Current (AC) power substations to artificial islands. SNC-Lavalin's scope of work includes the design review of the converter stations, the submarine cables, integration with the onshore and offshore grid, as well as reviewing the implementation plans for HSE, Quality Control (QC) and Quality Assurance (QA) of contractors. In addition, SNC-Lavalin will provide supervision throughout the construction and commissioning phases. The project will be supported by the company's global HVDC Center of Excellence in Canada, and its regional expertise based in the Middle East.
"SNC-Lavalin's Canadian HVDC Centre of Excellence (CoE) has been active in the field for half a century," said Dale Clarke, CEO, Engineering Services, Canada at SNC-Lavalin. "This CoE has delivered close to 50 landmark projects across five continents and adapts each project to its unique environments."
SNC-Lavalin has a proven track record in delivering some of the most complex and challenging HVDC systems worldwide. The company's global team of expertise work with clients across the entire asset life cycle, ensuring – from development and design to project development and commissioning, to rehabilitation and end-of-life management – the utmost benefits of clean, effective and cost-effective power are realized.
About SNC-Lavalin
Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
SOURCE SNC-Lavalin
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.