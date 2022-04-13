The Worldwide Plastic Films & Sheets Industry is Expected to Reach $155.1 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Plastic Films & Sheets Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global plastic films & sheets market size is projected to reach USD 155.1 billion by 2026 from USD 123.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
LLDPE accounted for the largest share amongst other material types in the plastic films & sheets market
LLDPE accounts for the largest market share of the total market. However, the demand for PA film type is projected to increase at a faster rate in the near future. The market for PA film is driven by its clear and printable thermoplastic nature and other properties such as high melting point, exceptional strength & toughness, and good oxygen barrier. It is also scratch, puncture, and flex-crack resistant and does not dissolve or absorb grease, oil, and acidic food.
Packaging segment accounted for the largest market share amongst applications in the plastic films & sheets market
Based on application, the plastic films & sheets market is segmented into two broad categories, namely, Packaging and Non-Packaging. Packaging segment accounts for the largest market share of plastic films & sheets market. Packaging segment is categorized into food, pharmaceutical & medical, consumer goods, industrial, and other packaging applications, which include tobacco, personal care, and home care packaging. Food packaging accounts for the largest share in the global plastic films & sheets packaging market and it is also projected to account for the largest share in the forecast period. Non-packaging segment includes agriculture, construction, medical & healthcare, and other non-packaging applications such as electronics, automotive, and industrial. Agriculture is the largest application of plastic films & sheets in this segment.
APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the plastic films & sheets market during the forecast period
APAC is the largest market for plastic films & sheets. This large market share is primarily attributed to increasing demand for plastic films & sheets in emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand, in the region. Moreover, growth in population, increasing urbanization rate, changing trends, and increasing disposable income are driving the consumption of food, particularly, packaged foods. In addition, growth in industrialization, increasing demand due to changing demographics, and government initiatives to attract business investments in various industries including packaging, construction, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and electronics are also driving the market for plastic films & sheets in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Plastic Films & Sheets Market
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by End-Use Industry and Country
4.3 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by Type
4.4 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by End-Use Industry
4.5 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Bi-Axially Oriented Films
5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Water-Soluble Films in Various End-Use Industries
5.2.1.3 Increased Demand for Bioplastic Materials
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations
5.2.2.2 Poor Infrastructure Facilities for Recycling
5.2.2.3 Matured Western European Markets
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Untapped Opportunities in Emerging Markets
5.2.3.2 Positive Outlook for Specialty Films
5.2.3.3 Growing Usage of Plastic Films & Sheets in Agriculture
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Recycling of Plastics
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 Trade Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem Mapping
5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Enzyme/Enzyme-Based Technology
5.8.2 Blown Film Extrusion
5.8.3 Upcoming Technologies
5.8.3.1 Solvent-Targeted Recovery and Precipitation (Strap) Technology
5.8.3.2 Nanocellulose-Coated Pet Film for Packaging
5.9 Impact of COVID-19 on Plastic Films & Sheets Market
5.10 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends
5.10.1 Introduction
5.10.2 Trends and Forecast of Gdp
5.11 Tariff & Regulations
5.12 Average Selling Price Analysis
6 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Lldpe
6.3 Ldpe
6.4 Hdpe
6.5 Bopp
6.6 Cpp
6.7 Pvc
6.8 Pes
6.9 Pa
6.10 Others
7 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by End-Use Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Packaging
7.2.1 Food Packaging
7.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Convenience Food & Ready-To-Eat Food Driving Market
7.2.2 Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging
7.2.2.1 Rising Investments in Healthcare Expected to Drive Demand
7.2.3 Consumer Goods Packaging
7.2.3.1 Increasing Usage of Consumer Electronics & Rising E-Commerce Expected to Increase Use of Plastic Films
7.2.4 Industrial Packaging
7.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging to Drive Growth
7.2.5 Others
7.3 Plastic Films & Sheets Market in Non-Packaging
7.3.1 Agriculture
7.3.1.1 Increasing Food Production Driving Market for Agricultural Films
7.3.2 Construction
7.3.2.1 Growing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies Expected to Increase Demand
7.3.3 Medical & Healthcare
7.3.3.1 Increasing Awareness About Personal Hygiene to Drive Market
7.3.4 Others
8 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by Applications
8.1 Packaging Films
8.2 Stretch Films
8.3 Shrink Films
8.4 Bags
8.5 Pouches
8.6 Wraps
8.7 Others
9 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Plastic Films & Sheets Market, Key Developments
10.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.3.1 Amcor plc
10.3.2 Berry Global Group, Inc.
10.3.3 Sabic
10.3.4 Toray Industries, Inc.
10.3.5 Sealed Air Corporation
10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 3 Players
10.5 Market Evaluation Matrix
10.6 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)
10.6.1 Star
10.6.2 Emerging Leader
10.6.3 Participants
10.6.4 Pervasive
10.7 Business Strategy Excellence
10.8 Business Product Footprint
10.9 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)
10.9.1 Starting Blocks
10.9.2 Responsive Companies
10.9.3 Progressive Companies
10.9.4 Dynamic Companies
10.10 Competitive Situation & Trends
10.10.1 Product Launches
10.10.2 Deals
10.10.3 Others
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Amcor plc
11.2 Berry Global Group, Inc.
11.3 Sabic
11.4 Toray Industries Inc.
11.5 Sealed Air Corporation
11.6 Uflex Ltd.
11.7 Toyobo Co., Ltd.
11.8 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
11.9 Dupont Teijin Films
11.10 Oben Holding Group
11.11 Other Companies
11.11.1 Rkw Se
11.11.2 Taghleef Industries
11.11.3 Tekni-Plex
11.11.4 Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited
11.11.5 Cosmo Films
11.11.6 Novolex
11.11.7 Chiripal Poly Films Limited
11.11.8 Pt. Trias Sentosa Tbk
11.11.9 Altopro, S.A. De C.V.
11.11.10 Copol International Ltd.
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kx9br5
Research and Markets
