NAND Flash Market Size to Grow by USD 25.72 Bn| 68% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, NAND Flash Market will witness a YOY growth of 8.93% in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (smartphones, SSDs, memory cards, and others), technology (TLC, MLC, and SLC), type (3D NAND and 2D NAND), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The increasing investment in fabrication facilities is one of the primary reasons driving the worldwide NAND flash industry's growth.

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

NAND Flash Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

Greenliant Systems

Hyperstone GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

JMicron Technology Corp.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Kioxia Holdings Corp

Marvell Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Macronix International Co. Ltd.

Powerchip Technology Corp.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

SK HYNIX Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Transcend Information Inc.

Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Ltd.

Western Digital Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

During the forecast period, APAC will account for 68 percent of market growth. In APAC, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are the most important markets for NAND flash. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

The existence of a high number of consumer electronic device makers would aid the expansion of the NAND flash market in APAC over the projected period, resulting in a considerable increase in memory module sales, such as NAND flash.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for NAND Flash Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis

of the top regions. Download Free Sample Now.

Key Segment Analysis

The smartphone segment's NAND flash market share will expand significantly. The widespread use of smartphones, as well as the availability of high-speed Internet access, has resulted in a huge increase in the volume of data generated, which includes audio, video, text, and encrypted data blocks. As a result, demand for high-capacity memory modules will increase, boosting the market growth in the targeted category.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market

segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing investment in fabrication facilities is one of the primary reasons driving the worldwide NAND flash industry's growth. Market trends that is likely to favorably impact the industry is the increase in the number of strategic collaborations and acquisitions. The swings in demand and supply, on the other hand, are one of the major hurdles to the worldwide NAND flash industry's growth.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the

NAND Flash Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our

Analyst now!

Related Reports:

In-memory Data Grid Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

3D Printing Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

NAND Flash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.19% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 25.72 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Greenliant Systems, Hyperstone GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, JMicron Technology Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Kioxia Holdings Corp, Marvell Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Macronix International Co. Ltd., Powerchip Technology Corp., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Silicon Motion Technology Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Ltd., and Western Digital Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 SSDs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on SSDs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on SSDs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on SSDs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on SSDs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Memory cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Memory cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Memory cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Memory cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Memory cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 TLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on TLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on TLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on TLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on TLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 MLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on MLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on MLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on MLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on MLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 SLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Chart on SLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on SLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on SLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on SLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 64: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 66: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 3D NAND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on 3D NAND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on 3D NAND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on 3D NAND - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on 3D NAND - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 2D NAND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on 2D NAND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on 2D NAND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Chart on 2D NAND - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on 2D NAND - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 77: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 78: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 80: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 102: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 106: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 110: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 114: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 118: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 120: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 122: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 123: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 124: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 125: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 126: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 127: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 128: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 129: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 132: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.4 Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Exhibit 134: Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Kioxia Holdings Corp

Exhibit 137: Kioxia Holdings Corp - Overview



Exhibit 138: Kioxia Holdings Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Kioxia Holdings Corp - Key offerings

12.6 Marvell Technology Inc.

Exhibit 140: Marvell Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Marvell Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Marvell Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Micron Technology Inc.

Exhibit 143: Micron Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Micron Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Micron Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Micron Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 147: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 SK HYNIX Inc.

Exhibit 156: SK HYNIX Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: SK HYNIX Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: SK HYNIX Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Western Digital Corp.

Exhibit 162: Western Digital Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Western Digital Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Western Digital Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Western Digital Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Western Digital Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nand-flash-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-25-72-bn-68-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-301522666.html

SOURCE Technavio