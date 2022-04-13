"Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 on Tuesday, April 26

TOKYO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will host the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 from 8 pm on Thursday, April 26 (UTC+9). See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2022/0413/bleach_brave_souls_spring_bankai.html) for more information.
This special live broadcast will feature Azusa Sekine, from the Japanese idol group Up Up Girls (Kakko Kari); and an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series including Masakazu Morita, the voice actor for Ichigo Kurosaki; and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki. In addition to the familiar special guests, the cast will be joined by Noriaki Sugiyama, the voice actor for Uryu Ishida; and Tetsu Inada, the voice actor for Sajin Komamura.
Viewers can look forward to a Brave Souls filled program including the Brave Souls Quiz, Co-Op Challenge between the special guests and players, and new information about the game. There will also be special campaigns on the official Brave Souls Twitter (@bleachbrs_en) so be sure to check them out for a chance to win great prizes.
Bleach: Brave Souls Spring Bankai Live 2022 Overview
Livestream Schedule
Starts at 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 (UTC+9)
Spring Bankai Live 2022 Webpage:
https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/news/220426/
Bankai Livestream URLs
YouTube Live:
(EN) https://youtu.be/jYGin0_7O2c
(JP) https://youtu.be/EXWfpZFcQvM
Twitter Live:
(EN) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS
Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/
EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.
Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls
Genre:
3D Action
Price:
Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website:
Official Twitter Account:
Official Facebook Page:
Official YouTube Channel:
Official Instagram:
Official Discord:
Copyright:
© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames
Download here
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097
