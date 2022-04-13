Think Research to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference 2022

Conference features 66 of Canada's premier publicly-traded and venture-backed private companies in the healthcare industry.

TORONTO , April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation THNK ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced it is presenting at the annual Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference 2022, an internationally recognized investor event that features Canada's most promising publicly-traded and venture-backed healthcare companies.

This year's event will be held in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (North Building) on May 2-3, and will provide investors the opportunity to hear about the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare industry.

As one of Canada's most innovative digital health companies, Think Research CEO Sachin Aggarwal will present at the event. Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday May 3, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM EST – 3:00 PM EST

Event info and registration: https://www.bloomburton.com/conference/

Think CEO Sachin Aggarwal said, "The conference is an invaluable opportunity for investors in Canada and around the world to learn about Think Research and discover the industry-shaping work we're doing. Think's products are used by more than 300,000 physicians in 13,000 facilities around the globe, making us an essential part of healthcare delivery, and with our recent acquisitions and future growth plans, we are just getting started."

Investors will also have the opportunity to obtain corporate updates from presenting companies, participate in 1-on-1 meetings with company management, and hear from world-renowned keynote speakers and investor panelists, who describe the ups and downs of the markets and the state of the global healthcare industry.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors' care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. (Bloom Burton Securities Inc.) is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

