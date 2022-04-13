ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Global Water Softener Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022: Market to Realize an Absolute Growth of 63% in Revenue Between 2021-2027

by PRNewswire
April 13, 2022 7:30 AM | 4 min read

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Softener Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water softeners market would realize an absolute growth of 63% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027

The rising demand for water treatment in countries such as China, India, and Singapore is expected to propel the demand for water softeners during the forecast period. As we advance, factors like urbanization, pollution, industrialization, population growth, and demography are expected to shape the demand for water softeners in households.

WATER SOFTENER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Salt-based segment accounted for majority share of the global water softeners market in 2021 and is expected to grow with an 8.30% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

By application, residential segment dominated the global water softeners market with a revenue share of 40.12% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.12% by the end of 2027.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

The North America dominates the overall water softeners market with a share of 38.24% in 2021 in terms of revenue. The growth of this market in North America is mainly supported by the robust demand generated by food & beverages, offices, residential flats, pharmaceutical, universities, and water treatment facilities.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key vendors in the water softener market are Culligan, Pentair, 3M, A.O. Smith, and GE Appliances.

There has been an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions in the market. For instance, In 2021, A.O. Smith acquired Master Water Conditioning Corporation, and in 2019, Culligan acquired AquaVenture Holdings.

Growth Factors

  • Growing Consumer Awareness on Water Quality and Taste
  • Effects of Hardwater on Plumbing and Appliances
  • Increasing Disposable Income
  • Growing Laundry Market
  • Growing RO Market is Likely to Benefit Water Softeners

Key Vendors

  • Culligan
  • Pentair
  • 3M
  • A.O. Smith
  • GE Appliances

Other Prominent Vendors

  • EcoWater Systems
  • Ion Exchange
  • Whirlpool Corporation
  • Kinetico
  • KENT RO Systems
  • GHP Group
  • SpringWell Water Filtration Systems
  • NuvoH2O
  • Veolia
  • Suez
  • Brita
  • Filtersmart
  • SoftPro Water Systems
  • Atlas Filtri
  • Water Filter Company
  • AQUAPHOR
  • Pure Aqua
  • US Water Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segmentation

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Pricing
7.3 Value Chain Analysis
7.4 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Hospitality Industry
8.2 Consumer Awareness of Water Quality and Taste
8.3 Focus on Preventive Maintenance
8.4 Smart Water Softeners

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Effects of Hardwater on Plumbing and Appliances
9.2 Increasing Disposable Income
9.3 Growing Laundry Market
9.4 Growing Ro Market to Benefit Water Softeners

10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Investment & Maintenance Costs
10.2 Environmental Impact of Water Softener

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Salt-Based
12.4 Salt-Free

13 Grain Capacity
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Up to 32,000 Grain
13.4 32,000-64,000 Grain
13.5 64,000 and Above Grain

14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Residential
14.4 Commercial
14.5 Industrial

15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Offline
15.4 Online

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1t28q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-water-softener-market-outlook--forecast-report-2022-market-to-realize-an-absolute-growth-of-63-in-revenue-between-2021-2027-301524711.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

