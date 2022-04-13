The Dopest Shop has created a safe place for consumers to shop and meet their Cannabis needs, legally! Launching its first ever HHC product line which is a natural occurring cannabinoid found in Cannabis that provides extremely similar effects as THC. HHC is federally legal, derived from Hemp, and is compliant with the 2018 United States Farm Bill. The brand has filled a long time unattended niche in states and rural areas where THC is illegal. That means The Dopest Shop can legally ship to ANY city/state in America and more importantly takes away the anxiety of legal repercussions. The Dopest Shop offers a full line of Hemp- derived HHC products including: disposable vapes, vape cartridges, edibles, concentrates, and pre-rolls.

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dopest Shop Officially Launches A New Cannabinoid (HHC) Product Line That Is Paving Its Own Lane In The Cannabis Market

The industrial Hemp industry is exploding and creating new and exciting opportunities for those on the ground floor…this is only the beginning

With the rapid growth and doors of opportunity flying open in this new space, its not a surprise that more and more companies are being created at such a rapid rate. The market saturation can be an enormous obstacle when it comes to new HHC brands attempting to flourish and stand out….what makes them special? Launching just a few weeks ago, The Dopest Shop has the answer to what sets them apart from any other alternative cannabinoid company and that would be co owner Thomas Araujo aka Dope As Yola. Over the past 10 years Dope As Yola has solidified himself as the top cannabis content creator on the internet, with a massive cult like following on Youtube of 1.3 Million like minded subscribers. This loyal fan base has instantly put The Dopest Shop in the top 5 cannabinoid brands in America in terms of overall sales. Keep in mind that they have only been open for business a mere 4 months. The initial launch of the website (TheDopestShop.com) was a true example of what an extremely loyal fan base can accomplish, within hours of the launch The Dopest Shop had completely sold out. Although this cannabinoid is fairly new to the market it seems to have an overwhelming feeling of endless possibilities.

The Dopest Shop has created a safe place for consumers to shop and meet their Cannabis needs, legally! HHC is a natural occurring cannabinoid found in Cannabis that provides extremely similar effects as THC. HHC is federally legal, derived from Hemp, and is compliant with the 2018 United States Farm Bill. The brand has filled a long time unattended niche in states and rural areas where THC is illegal. That means The Dopest Shop can legally ship to ANY city/state in America and more importantly takes away the anxiety of legal repercussions. The Dopest Shop offers a full line of Hemp- derived HHC products including: disposable vapes, vape cartridges, edibles, concentrates, and pre-rolls.

Dope As Yola isn't running this massively successful business alone, his partners Claudio Hand & John Castaldi play a major role in the curation of their extensive menu. These 3 entrepreneurs pride themselves on quality control & transparency to ensure their fans/customers have the best experience possible. Every product is put through rigorous obstacle course of testing and is only approved if all co owners decide its safe, effective and more importantly dope! "In the near future I hope to see The Dopest Shop in every smokers stash box in America. We are legally bringing the experience to every Cannabis lovers doorstep. No need to find a "connect', no reason to drive to the store, we have everything you could ever need and more", said Dope as Yola, Co Founder of The Dopest Shop." Having happy customers isn't good enough for us. We are creating raving fans that love the brand!!" said Claudio Hand. Co Founder & CEO of The Dopest Shop.

"When starting this company, a major goal of ours was to make sure our customers receive the "highest" quality of service in as many ways as possible. Wanting the shoppers

to have the best experience throughout the entire process from browsing our website, to purchasing, to enjoying the actual product in hand. Every week our team attends a brainstorm meeting figuring out innovative ways to provide the fastest shipping, the fairest prices, the highest quality HHC and new products consistently….we just want to be The Dopest!", said Co-Founder John Castaldi.

THE DOPEST SHOP:

The essential core of The Dopest Shop is a group of friends who have individually been very successful in different business ventures. With these entrepreneurs colliding together they have created one of the largest online retail Hemp derived brands in the country; this powerhouse team has unlimited potential and predicts international growth in their near future. Be sure to keep your eyes open for their products in your local smoke shops or you can always legally shop online.

