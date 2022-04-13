Akamai Technologies To Hold First Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call On Tuesday, May 3, at 4:30 PM ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company's first quarter 2022 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai's Investor Relations page.
The live dial-in information for the conference call is:
U.S. only: (844) 578-9671
International: (508) 637-5655
Conference ID: 1488119
In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (855) 859-2056 (or (404) 537-3406 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 1488119. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.
About Akamai
Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's most distributed compute platform — from cloud to edge — we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contacts:
Gina Sorice
Media Relation
646-320-4107
gsorice@akamai.com
Tom Barth
Investor Relations
617-274-7130
tbarth@akamai.com
SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.
