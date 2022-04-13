Global Artificial Turf Markets Report 2022-2027: New Product Launches, Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships, Growing Need for Environmental Protection

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Turf Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial turf market is expected to reach a volume of 2863.56 million square feet and a revenue of USD 12.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.75% by revenue during the forecast period.



The emergence of hybrid technology and artificial turf with anti-bacterial properties & natural components, including cork and others, is leading to the development of the market. The growth is attributed to the constant innovation by the artificial turf players in the market and the development of an upgraded product with better features and functionality.

The application of the product is no longer limited to just sports but has expanded to other areas like landscaping purposes for indoor and outdoor settings. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing the usage of biodegradable materials to develop eco-friendly solutions.

Moreover, the advent of recyclable products and customized products offers significant growth opportunities to the top artificial turf manufacturers in the industry.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Increasing the participation of women will positively impact the artificial turf industry growth Special initiatives are being taken to encourage women's participation in sports. For instance, the UK government is implementing several initiatives, such as organizing women's sports conferences to create awareness about the benefits of sports and fitness activities.

The low maintenance cost of artificial turf as it eliminates the need for pesticides, fertilizers, and irrigation, is driving demand in the artificial grass market. Artificial turf does not require mowing, eliminating the need to purchase expensive lawnmowers.

The property of Artificial turfs to withstand extreme weather conditions is driving the global artificial grass turf market. For instance, artificial turf prevents the sports arena from getting muddy in the rainy season, while it prevents grass freezing in winters.

ARTIFICIAL TURF MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global artificial turf market for flooring installation will witness an absolute growth of 52.76% during the forecast period. The development is attributed to the expanding artificial turf installation on flooring across various areas. Also, the government of different developing countries such as China, India, and others is increasingly making investments to construct public parks and recreational facilities, which is expected to push the demand for artificial turf for flooring installation.

Polyethylene-based artificial turf is non-porous, preventing it from holding odors, making it one of the best artificial turf on the market. It also allows to quickly wash down the waste, thereby avoiding the growth of bacteria. It can also enable the turf to withstand higher temperatures and is suitable for high-traffic areas. Therefore, it is gaining high prominence in various sports fields that are highly intense such as football, rugby, and others.

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

Europe: European region accounted for the highest share in the artificial turf industry. The high share is attributed to the wide adoption of the product among various end-users such as hospitality, airports, corporate offices, and others. The aviation sector is also supporting the industry across the region. The presence of many airports and the construction of new ones are expected to boost product demand.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the artificial turf industry are Controlled Products, Shaw Industries, SportGroup, Tarkett, TenCate Grass Group, and Victoria PLC.

The key players heavily invest in research and development to launch innovative products. Tarkett has over 150 employees dedicated to the R&I center, one of the largest artificial turf companies.

Fostering partnerships with other vendors in high-demand regions will benefit smaller vendors in the market.

Key Vendors

Controlled Products

Shaw Industries

SportGroup

Tarkett

TenCate Grass

Victoria PLC

Other Prominent Vendors

Act Global

CCGrass

Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS)

Diamond Artificial Grass

ForeverLawn

Global Syn-Turf

K&B JUNWOO

Matrix Turf

Nurteks

RhinoTurf Synthetic Turf

SIS Pitches

Sports & leisure Group

Soccer Grass

Tru-lawn

ForestGrass

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Popular Shapes of Synthetic Grass Blades

7.2 Evolution of Synthetic Turf

7.3 Components of Synthetic Turf

7.4 Manufacturing Process

7.4.1 Extrusion

7.4.2 Tufting

7.4.3 Backing

7.5 Value Chain

7.5.1 Raw Material Suppliers

7.5.2 Manufacturers

7.5.3 Retail & Distribution

7.5.4 Installers

7.5.5 End-Users

7.6 Synthetic V/S Natural Turf

7.7 Impact Of Covid-19

7.7.1 Supply Side

7.7.2 Demand Side



8 Recent Developments

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships

8.2 New Product Launches



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 R&D Activities & Technological Advancements

9.2 Growing Need for Environmental Protection



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increasing Participation in Sports

10.2 Cost Effectiveness in Long Run

10.3 Greater Resiliency in All Weather Conditions



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

11.2 High Upfront & Installation Cost

11.3 High Surface Temperature of Artificial Turf



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Regulations

12.3 Rebates

12.4 Market Size & Forecast

12.5 Five Forces Analysis



13 INSTALLATION TYPE

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Flooring

13.5 Wall Cladding



14 FIBER BASE MATERIAL

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Polyethylene

14.5 Polypropylene

14.6 Nylon



15 APPLICATION

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Contact Sports

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Football

15.4.3 Rugby

15.4.4 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.5 Market by Geography

15.5 Non-Contact Sports

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Tennis

15.5.3 Golf

15.5.4 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.5 Market by Geography

15.6 Commercial

15.7 Residential



16 INFILL MATERIAL

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 Petroleum-Based

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

16.4.3 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomers (EPDM)

16.4.4 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.5 Market by Geography

16.5 Plant & Mineral-Based

16.6 Sand-Based



17 PILE HEIGHT

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 Long (>40 MM)

17.5 Medium (20-40 MM)

17.6 Short (<_0 />

18 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

18.3 Market Overview

18.4 Offline

18.5 Online



19 GEOGRAPHY

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

19.3 Geographic Overview

