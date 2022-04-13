Media advisory - Reminder - Minister Ien highlights investments in affordable housing in Budget 2022

From: Women and Gender Equality Canada
CALGARY, AB, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Sue Tomney, CEO of YWCA Calgary for an important announcement highlighting Budget 2022's investments in affordable housing.
There will be a media availability at 11:45 a.m. MT.
Date:
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Time:
11:30 a.m. MT (event start time)
Location:
YWCA Calgary
1715-17 Avenue SE
Calgary, AB
Notes for media:
Members of the media may attend this event in person or via a teleconference line. Those who wish to participate via the teleconference line must register by 10:30 a.m. MT on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, to receive the teleconference line number and passcode to the event.
Those who wish to attend in person are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event in person if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada
