Military radar from Blighter in a new, rapidly deployable configuration

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blighter Surveillance Systems ('Blighter', www.blighter.com) the British designer and manufacturer of electronic-scanning radars and surveillance solutions, has announced the launch of the A422 Deployable Radar System (https://www.blighter.com/a422). The A422 is a ground-based military radar for drone detection and wide area perimeter surveillance, and the new configuration allows it to be deployed rapidly in remote and inaccessible areas.

The A422 presents a flexible and rapidly deployable ground surveillance solution which excels at micro-UAV detection in congested urban environments. It is extremely portable, able to be transported in a vehicle and then carried by hand up to a vantage point, where it can be deployed swiftly and efficiently for covert day and night operation.

The supplied kit allows the A422 to be deployed on a modular mast designed for compact storage and simple assembly and adaptability, and it capitalises on the A422's low power requirements to allow mains or battery power options. The system includes a remotely deployed ruggedised laptop with an easy-to-use interface which clearly displays targets and permits the user to chart geographic alert zones for the purpose of unattended monitoring of targets.

The A422 is a medium-range air security military radar capable of detecting and reporting airborne as well as ground and coastline targets at up to 20 km, with unsurpassed clutter suppression for near horizon, urban and shoreline operation. The A422 offers moving target detection and machine learning (ML) classification to aid long range vision for 180°, ideally suited to the detection of low-slow-small (LSS) targets.

The flexibility of the new A422-based military radar system means that it is perfectly suited for use in rough or mountainous terrain as well as in urban environments, allowing it to be used for agile border security and rapid response situations such as battlefield reconnaissance or search and rescue operations.

Blighter radars are deployed in more than 35 countries around the world, delivering round-the-clock all-weather security protection along borders, for coastal facilities, military bases and critical national infrastructure.

Blighter CEO Angus Hone said:

"The Deployable Radar System offers users the best-in-class threat detection capability of the A422 military radar, coupled with unparalleled flexibility in the field. We are pleased to be offering such a comprehensive off-the-shelf solution which exemplifies our drive for innovation and our determination to deliver market-leading solutions."

About Blighter (www.blighter.com):

Blighter Surveillance Systems employs 40 people and is located near Cambridge, UK. Blighter designs and manufactures world-beating 2D and 3D electronic-scanning ground-based radars, which can accurately detect drones, people, vehicles and boats at large distances.

Its radars are key sensors in surveillance and counter-drone applications, and are used in more than 35 countries around the world, delivering 24/7 security protection along national borders and coastlines, at military bases, and to protect manoeuvre force missions when deployed on military land vehicles and trailers. Blighter's radars also play a key role in guarding critical national infrastructure (CNI) sites such as airports, power plants and oil and gas facilities.

