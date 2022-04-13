BP3 Global Earns Camunda Connectivity Award at Virtual Partner Summit

BP3 Global today announced that it has been named Camunda's Connectivity Award Winner.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BP3 Global today announced that it has been named Camunda's Connectivity Award Winner. Camunda's inaugural global partner awards were presented during the company's Virtual Partner Summit on March 23.

The Camunda Connectivity Award is presented to the partner that demonstrated best-in-class global revenue production, demand generation, and customer satisfaction.

"BP3's expertise in process automation is the critical driver of their clients' digital transformation initiatives. BP3's Camunda Connectivity Award reflects their long commitment to developing a world-class practice around process automation and the robust innovation it provides. We love working with BP3, helping more organizations automate any process, anywhere," said Christiana Christenson, Camunda global vice president of partners & channels.

"At BP3 we put our clients' needs first. Working with Camunda for the past nine years, we have been able to provide extreme value to our clients. Some of our clients are seeing double or even triple-digit ROI when they work with us and Camunda," said Scott Francis, CEO of BP3 Global. "Our close relationship across the various sections of Camunda helps us delight our customers every day".

About BP3:

BP3 gives people faster ways to get things done. We streamline and automate the processes that drive everything from customer experience to employee productivity. To create more successful and lasting efficiencies BP3 brings more focus, more foresight, and more follow-up to every project. It is how we have achieved an unprecedented 99.9% success rate, and why some of the world's more respected brands— such as Charter Communications, Keller Williams, and Eli Lilly — rely on BP3.

About Camunda

Camunda is the leader in process orchestration software. Our software helps orchestrate complex business processes that span people, systems, and devices. With Camunda, business users collaborate with developers to model and automate end-to-end processes using BPMN-powered flowcharts that run with the speed, scale, and resiliency required to compete in today's digital-first world. Hundreds of enterprises such as Allianz, ING, and Vodafone design, automate, and improve mission-critical business processes with Camunda to drive digital transformation. To learn more visit camunda.com.

