Child Tax Credit Mainly Spent on Food and Rent

SEATTLE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report on how each state spent the expanded child tax credit.
QuoteWizard found that 79% of Americans spent the tax credit on food, 40% used it for utility payments and 40% used the money to pay either their mortgage or rent.
"We found that people mainly spent the expanded credit on basic necessities like food, clothing and shelter. I think the extra money really helped out families who were struggling with the pandemic and inflation," said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst with QuoteWizard by Lending Tree.
The child tax credit was increased as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The tax credit went from $2,000 per child to as much as $3,600 per child.
The full report on child tax credit spending in each state is available at the link below. QuoteWizard found that the way Americans spend the money varied significantly from state to state.
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/how-the-child-tax-credit-is-being-spent
Key Findings:
- 79% of people spent the tax credit on food
- 40% of people spent the tax credit on utilities or housing costs
- 25% of people used the tax credit to pay off debt
- 13% of people saved the tax credit
Percentages will not add up to 100% because people were allowed to choose multiple spending categories.
About QuoteWizard
QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.
For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.
Related Links
https://quotewizard.com
https://quotewizard.com/auto-insurance
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-state
Media Contacts:
Emily: emily@quotewizardnews.com
SOURCE QuoteWizard
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.