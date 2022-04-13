Child Tax Credit Mainly Spent on Food and Rent

SEATTLE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report on how each state spent the expanded child tax credit.

QuoteWizard found that 79% of Americans spent the tax credit on food, 40% used it for utility payments and 40% used the money to pay either their mortgage or rent.

"We found that people mainly spent the expanded credit on basic necessities like food, clothing and shelter. I think the extra money really helped out families who were struggling with the pandemic and inflation," said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst with QuoteWizard by Lending Tree.

The child tax credit was increased as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The tax credit went from $2,000 per child to as much as $3,600 per child.

The full report on child tax credit spending in each state is available at the link below. QuoteWizard found that the way Americans spend the money varied significantly from state to state.

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/how-the-child-tax-credit-is-being-spent

Key Findings:

79% of people spent the tax credit on food

40% of people spent the tax credit on utilities or housing costs

25% of people used the tax credit to pay off debt

13% of people saved the tax credit

Percentages will not add up to 100% because people were allowed to choose multiple spending categories.

