VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAV Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended April 2, 2022, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after the close of market.
The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.
To participate via telephone:
Toll-Free:
888-330-2022
International:
646-960-0690
Conference ID:
3072689
Replay of the call:
Dial-In:
647-362-9199
Toll-Free:
800-770-2030
Conference ID:
3072689
Start date:
May 3, 2022 4:30pm PT
End date:
May 10, 2022 8:59pm PT
About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI VIAV is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.
Investors Contact:
Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com
Press Contact:
Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com
SOURCE VIAVI Financials
