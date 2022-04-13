BIO-TECHNE TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 4, 2022, TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

MINNEAPOLIS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation TECH today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. CDT to review third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results.
Access to the discussion may be obtained as follows:
Time:
8:00 a.m. CDT
Date:
May 4, 2022
Dial-in:
1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784 (for international callers)
Conference ID:
13728915
Webcast:
A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers) and referencing Conference ID 13728915.
The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, until 11:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Bio-Techne Corporation TECH is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality purified proteins and reagent solutions - notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. Bio-Techne's product portfolio also includes protein analysis solutions, sold under the ProteinSimple brand name, offering researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. These reagent and protein analysis solutions are sold to biomedical researchers as well as clinical research laboratories and constitute the Protein Sciences Segment. Bio-Techne also develops and manufactures diagnostic products including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and custom assay development on dedicated clinical instruments. Bio-Techne's genomic tools include advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use, sold under the ACD brand as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx®Prostate(IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. These diagnostic and genomic products comprise Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and molecular diagnostics, revealing the nature, diagnosis, etiology and progression of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $931 million in net sales in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 2,700 employees worldwide.
Contact: David Clair, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
david.clair@bio-techne.com
612-656-4416
SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation
