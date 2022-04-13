PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers announced today the hosting of its first quarter 2022 financial results conference call as follows:
WHEN:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
TIME:
2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)
PHONE:
United States, please call (866) 996-5381
International, please call (602) 585-9891
Conference ID: 6026119
Note: Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.
The call will follow the release that morning of first quarter 2022 earnings for Penske Automotive Group and will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. This simultaneous webcast may be accessed through the Investors section on the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com.
If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, May 4, 2022. To listen to the replay, please dial:
United States, please call (855) 859-2056
International, please call (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 6026119
A rebroadcast of the conference call will also be available on www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live broadcast.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 366,000 vehicles providing innovative transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.
Inquiries should contact:
Shelley Hulgrave
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
248-648-2812
Anthony Pordon
SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
