P.F. Chang's debuts new location in Toms River, New Jersey

Guests along the Jersey Shore have expanded options for elevated Asian cuisine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's announced the opening of its newest Bistro location in Toms River today, introducing P.F. Chang's favorites to the community along the Jersey Shore for the first time. P.F. Chang's Toms River joins the recent opening of P.F. Chang's Rockaway and seven other locations throughout New Jersey, continuing the expansion of the company's presence in the region. From dining in to celebrate events big and small to ordering takeout or delivery to enjoy at home, guests in Toms River are guaranteed a best-in-class experience.
"We're excited to bring P.F. Chang's to the growing Toms River community in New Jersey, providing our exceptional service and scratch-made Asian cuisine for the first time," said Art Kilmer, chief operating officer for P.F. Chang's. "Guests will be able to enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience and enjoy their favorite P.F. Chang's dishes at a beautiful new location."
P.F. Chang's Toms River features guest favorite menu items including Chang's Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef and Chang's Lettuce Wraps as well as dishes that add a touch of "theater at the table" such as the Kung Pao Dragon Roll and BBQ Pork Spare Ribs smoked tableside. P.F. Chang's Toms River is located at 1201 Hooper Ave. Toms River, NJ 08753. Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
The 5,720-square-foot location seats over 150 guests and features outdoor patio seating for more than 25 guests. The new opening in Toms River continues the expansion of P.F. Chang's worldwide with more Bistro and To Go locations in the pipeline across the U.S. in 2022.
P.F. Chang's Toms River brings 120+ new job opportunities to the community. Qualified job candidates interested in a career at P.F. Chang's may apply at jobs.pfchangs.com.
Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.
SOURCE P.F. Chang's
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
