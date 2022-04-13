Leju Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju" or the "Company") LEJU, a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 13, 2022. The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.leju.com.
Leju will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations department, Leju Holdings Limited, Level G, Building G, No.8 Dongfeng South Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People's Republic of China, 100016.
About Leju
Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju") LEJU is a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, offering real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services. Leju's integrated online platform comprises various mobile applications along with local websites covering more than 380 cities, enhanced by complementary offline services to facilitate residential property transactions. In addition to the Company's own websites, Leju operates the real estate and home furnishing websites of SINA Corporation, and maintains a strategic partnership with Tencent Holdings Limited. For more information about Leju, please visit http://ir.leju.com.
