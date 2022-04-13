Medical Pendant Market to hit USD 731 Million by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major market players operating in the medical pendant industry include Aeonmed, AmcareMed, Amico Corporation, BeaconMedaes (Atlas Copco), Comen, Dragerwerk, Emaled, Heal Force, HFMED, Novair Medical, and Brandon Medical.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global medical pendant market value is projected to reach USD 731 million by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increase in number of hospital admissions and surgeries is set to encourage industrial growth.

The market has witnessed a significant CAGR in the recent years owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure. All expenses for health services, family planning, nutrition activities, and health-related emergencies are included in health expenditures. Healthcare expenditure leads to greater health prospects that may help promoting economic performance and enhancing human capital. Higher per capita income is linked to a longer life expectancy. Additionally, the increasing burden of chronic diseases has contributed to the industry demand.

Medical pendant market from movable pendant segment is anticipated to cross USD 503 million by 2028. This is attributed to the rise in number of surgical procedures over time. Moreover, the movable medical pendant is a preferable choice in surgical centers as it needs less maintenance as compared to the fixed medical pendant. The above-mentioned factors are fueling the segmental demand for movable medical pendant.

Ceiling mounted segment is estimated to expand at 5.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. This is due to the advantages of adopting the ceiling mounted installation in a healthcare setting. In a modern hospital operating theatre, the ceiling-mounted pendant is ideal as an essential gas supply medical device. It is mostly used for the terminal transfer of medical gases in an operating room. Furthermore, it also provides electrical components to intensive care units, operating rooms, and hospital wards.

Medical pendant market from endoscopy segment accounted for around USD 33 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness considerable CAGR during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to the increased prevalence of diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders and cancer. According to the epidemiological study published in the NCBI in the year 2021, around 40% of people across the world suffered from functional gastrointestinal disorders. Thus, the rising disease burden has influenced the adoption of medical pendants.

Medical pendant market from hospital segment is projected to grow at 5.7% CAGR during the analysis period. This is attributed to the rise in the number of hospitals along with advanced diagnostics & treatment services, easy access to quality treatment for chronic and acute diseases contributing to an increased preference towards hospitals. The rise in instances of diseases has a positive impact on the healthcare expenditure, thereby resulting in an increase in number of hospitals. Additionally, thorough care plans and supervision offered in hospitals are expected to increase the preference of patient for these healthcare facilities. The above-mentioned factors are anticipated to drive the market expansion.

China Medical pendant market is set to reach around USD 45 million by 2028. This is driven by the increase in number of surgical procedures in China. As per the study, stated in a report published in the NCBI in 2018, around 2,28,938 coronary artery surgeries were performed in China. These growing numbers are greatly reflective of the growing disease burden in the country that in turn, highlight the increasing demand of the medical pendants in the healthcare facilities. In addition, the occurrence of health complications is observed to be higher in the older population, hence, rise in geriatric population is projected to fuel the regional market outlook.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the medical pendant market are Aeonmed, AmcareMed, Amico Corporation, BeaconMedaes (Atlas Copco), Comen, Dragerwerk, Emaled, Heal Force, HFMED, Novair Medical, Megasan, Mindray, Pneumatik Berlin, Silbermann, Steris, Sugiris, Trivitron Healthcare, and Brandon Medical.

