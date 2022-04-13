John Trinanes Named Chief Creative Officer at Spiro, GES' New Brand Experiences Agency

Decorated Ad Executive Will Drive Creative Efforts of Agency's Burgeoning Brand Experiences Division
LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiro™, a brand experiences agency under the GES umbrella, has named John Trinanes Chief Creative Officer. In his new role, John will draw upon more than two decades of industry experience to spearhead the strategic and creative direction of GES' new brand experiences agency.
A seasoned, decorated marketing professional recognized by the Clios, Hatch, Addy and EX awards, among other accolades, Trinanes' work in experiential, digital and traditional advertising has him poised to take the creative reins at Spiro. The new agency under the GES collective aims to expand upon the traditional idea of "event" by using new forms of connectivity and engagement to unite audiences with similar interests – regardless of where they may be geographically.
"We are excited to have John on our team. His extensive knowledge with leading and inspiring creative teams in bringing big ideas to life will be a great asset for GES and our clients," said Spiro Global President Jeff Stelmach. "Our clients will tremendously benefit from John's exceptional creative leadership and his ability to create amazing experiences and innovative brand engagements."
Before signing on at Spiro, Trinanes held similar senior creative leadership roles at the Opus Agency and GPJ, where he was the SVP of Creative for one of the largest and most talent diverse creative groups in the experiential industry.
"This is an exciting, unprecedented time in the events industry, and GES has long led the way in terms of providing experiences that resonate with audiences and deliver high-value returns for clients," Trinanes said. "I'm thrilled to be stepping into this new role at Spiro and helping businesses deliver cohesive, integrated brand experiences across a variety of different platforms and mediums."
Trinanes assumes the CCO role effectively immediately. For more about Spiro, visit www.ThisIsSpiro.com. For more about GES, visit GES.com.
Media Contact:
Jenn Joseph
The Encore Agency
602-329-8040
Jenn@TheEncoreAgency.com
SOURCE GES
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.