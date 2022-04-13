Trial Lawyer William D. Shapiro Secures $52.3 Million Jury Verdict for Teenager Severely Brain-Damaged After Collision with a Tractor-Trailer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Santa Monica jury leveled a $52.3 million verdict last week against a truck driver and his employer, Phenix Transportation, for causing a devastating roadway collision that left a 17-year-old man with a life-altering, traumatic brain injury.
The plaintiff, Joshua Hernandez, suffered catastrophic injuries on June 14, 2017, while traveling as a passenger in a vehicle broadsided by the Phenix Transportation freight truck at an intersection in Southgate, CA.
At trial, the defense did not dispute liability that showed the truck driver was negligent when he slammed into Hernandez's car while driving southbound on Long Beach Boulevard.
Court testimony focused primarily on the long-term medical needs of Hernandez, who will require full-time nursing care, rehabilitation programs, and various medical equipment for the rest of his life.
"In a split second, this young man's life changed forever. We are grateful that the jury recognized the profound nature of his injury and the extensive care he will need to live the most productive life possible in his situation," said plaintiff attorney William D. Shapiro.
The civil trial lasted one week, and the jury rendered its verdict of $52,997,896.67 on April 7, 2022.
William D. Shapiro is the founding partner of The Law Offices of William D. Shapiro.
The main office is located in Southern California, just east of Los Angeles in the Inland Empire area, and offices in Orange County. The firm has limited its practice to specializing in handling, litigating, and trying severe personal injury and wrongful death claims arising from negligent driving and other negligent conduct, defectively designed or manufactured products, and dangerous conditions of public and private property. The firm handles cases in California and throughout the country.
Media Contact:
Gina Fernandes
gina@jurisproductions.com
Source: Law Offices of William D. Shapiro
SOURCE Law Offices of William D. Shapiro
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.