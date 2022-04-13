Baselode Webinar: CEO James Sykes and VP Cameron MacKay Discuss the Recent Drill Results From the ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Baselode Energy Corp. FIND BSENF ("Baselode" or the "Company") has prepared a video presentation providing updated details on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery ("ACKIO"), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan. The video discusses:

Increasing radioactivity trends suggest mineralization is stronger to the southeast

Structural interpretations suggest unconformity mineralization targets to the southeast and northeast

The differences between the "Upper" and "Lower" zones of mineralization

The logistics of working with a helicopter-supported drill program during winter conditions

VIEW BASELODE'S WEBINAR UPDATE ON ACKIO WINTER 2022 DRILL PROGRAM

Since announcing the Program's start on February 9, 2022 (see Company News Release), Baselode has completed 15 drill holes (AK22-05 to AK22-19) for 4,754.6 m.

The Company will continue to release drill core radioactivity results as a prelude to uranium assay results on a bi-monthly to monthly schedule. Uranium assay results will be released as they are received from the laboratory after a thorough QAQC and compilation by the technical team.

The Program is helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area, and will allow Baselode to continue the Program during Spring thaw.

ACKIO is 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure, including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s CCO and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake Uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill.

About Baselode Energy Corp.



Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement



The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

