The Loken Group Surpasses $4 Billion in Closed Home Sales

The Loken Group has achieved $4 billion in closed home sales since their establishment in 2011.
HOUSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Loken Group with Keller Williams Platinum shared today their proud accomplishment of reaching $4 billion in closed home sales since being founded in 2011. The team is proud to have aided 15,000 families in achieving their real estate goals over 11 years of business. This honorable achievement is owed to its hardworking and passionate founders and team members, who also helped The Loken Group earn the #1 spot on the Houston Business Journal's Top Residential Real Estate Large Teams lists for the fourth year in a row in 2021.
"We are extremely humbled to have come so far as a team. Our commitment to people has driven us to hit such awe-inspiring achievements," said Karina Loken, Founder of The Loken Group. "We couldn't have reached this tremendous milestone without the help from everyone on our amazing team and the wonderful friends and clients who have supported us over the years."
The Loken Group's main focus is creating a beneficial impact on the people in their community. They have proven this dedication through their many accolades, including their ranking on the Houston Business Journal's Best Place to Work list for nine consecutive years. They also founded a 501c3 organization in 2016, TLG Gives, which puts 100% of every dollar donated towards bringing relief and extra support to those struggling in the Greater Houston area.
"When we opened our doors 11 years ago, our main goal was to make a lasting impact on our Houston community through positive and successful experiences," said Lance Loken, Founder of The Loken Group. "We are truly humbled to have helped so many families in the Greater Houston area, while also building up such an incredible team of employees."
The Loken Group, a team of specialists out of the Keller Williams Platinum office, serves real estate buyers, sellers, and investors in all 9 counties in the Greater Houston area. They were ranked No. 1 on the Houston Business Journal's 2021 Top Residential Real Estate Large Teams lists (reporting a sales volume of $687.04M and 2,543 transaction sides in 2020); and No. 1 in Texas by 2021 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal (Mega Teams by Transaction Sides and Volume in 2020). In 2021, Keller Williams Realty International named The Loken Group No. 1 in the world for non-expansion group (based on 2020 closings, volume, and units). For more information about The Loken Group, please visit our website, http://www.TheLokenGroup.com.
