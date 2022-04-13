International Tour Management Institute (ITMI) Publishes - 30 TRAVEL CAREERS: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Careers in Travel

Sparked by a shortage of tour directors, guides and travel staff, this interactive E-book answers questions, dispels myths and delivers real-world insights about full and part-time work in the global travel and tourism industry.

SAUSALITO, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) projects that travel and tourism will outpace pre-pandemic levels in 2022. The WTTC believes that we are at the beginning of what will be a travel boom.

"The demand for tour directors, guides and travel staff has been incredible," remarked Joan Keddell, president, ITMI. "To encourage those who are seeking a new career or those who dream of traveling for a living, we compiled a book that answers frequently asked questions and presents a broad range of possibilities within the travel and tourism industries."

Endorsed by leading tourism organizations, this interactive E-book is filled with real life stories, links to video case studies, job descriptions, and an overview of the training and qualifications that are required. It also provides links for where to look for further information. This book is an ideal starting point for anyone considering a career in travel and tourism. Learn more about 30 Travel CAREERS: https://itmitourtraining.com/30-careers-ebook/

"Travel is essential to a complete education because it changes young lives forever. At SYTA we strive to make travel accessible to all students," states Carylann Assante, CEO, Student & Youth Travel Association (SYTA) and SYTA Youth Foundation.

Greg Takahara, CEO, Tourism Cares added, "I am fortunate that travel and my career path found each other. Let this e-book be your dance card. We are creating pathways for the next generation of change makers in travel and tourism and there is a place for everyone."

The authors of the book are ITMI instructors who are experienced tour directors and guides, currently working in the industry. They share relevant information about working conditions, expectations, and a wide range of jobs and niche specialties. Numerous references and resources for additional information allows readers to conduct research into all aspects of the travel, tourism, hospitality, and trade show industry. Learn more about 30 TRAVEL CAREERS: https://itmitourtraining.com/30-careers-ebook/

About ITMI:

Since 1976, the International Tour Management Institute (ITMI) has been helping people realize their dreams of exploring the world by becoming tour guides, tour directors, tour managers, adventure guides, cruise hosts and more. Through its network of partnerships ITMI graduates gain access to some of the leading tour operators, meeting, incentive, travel companies and industry suppliers across the globe. Many tour companies only hire ITMI graduates because they receive the most extensive training in the industry. ITMI is highly recommended by tour companies such as Tauck, Globus Family of Brands, WorldStrides, Destination America, Insight Vacations, Trafalgar, Collette and many more.

