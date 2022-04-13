Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Partners with ParkMobile and Expands Their Parking Payment Services

ParkMobile is offering convenient and contactless parking payments at over 3,000 on- and off-street parking spaces in Downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in the U.S., has expanded its services to Cedar Rapids, Iowa through a partnership with the city's parking provider, Park Cedar Rapids. Through the ParkMobile app, users can pay for on-demand parking at 1,100 on-street and 2,000 off-street spaces around Downtown Cedar Rapids.

"Our goal is to provide convenient, contactless parking options to enhance the Downtown Cedar Rapids experience. By partnering with ParkMobile, we're making it easier than ever to find and pay for parking," said Park Cedar Rapids General Manager Jon Rouse.

ParkMobile is currently used in other cities throughout Iowa including Ames, Davenport, and Sioux City, with over 67,000 registered users in the state. Cedar Rapids joins a growing number of Midwestern cities implementing ParkMobile, including nearby Des Moines, where ParkMobile will be available soon.

ParkMobile has over 30 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

"Partnering with Park Cedar Rapids is exciting for us as our platform is something they'll be able to use for several types of parking, including metered parking and reserved parking for special events," added Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile.

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About Park Cedar Rapids: Park Cedar Rapids is an organization committed to providing a positive parking experience for patrons of downtown Cedar Rapids. Let Park Cedar Rapids help you plan your next trip downtown by visiting www.parkcedarrapids.com.

