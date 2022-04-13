3D Printing Services Market - 60% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Rising Customization across various Industries | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing services market is expected to grow by USD 8.77 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.45% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for 3D printing services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The demand for 3D printing materials in the healthcare industry, automotive, and other sectors will facilitate the 3D printing services market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

3D Printing Services Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global 3D printing services market growth is the rising customization across various industries. Consumers with a high disposable income are willing to invest in 3D printers, and other consumers are availing of the services offered by online vendors for customized products. For instance, Shapeways is a 3D printing marketplace that provides customized 3D products, ranging from jewelry to miniatures based on consumer needs and requirements. Similarly, Materialise is an online 3D printing marketplace where customers can upload their 3D designs and choose from hundreds of different materials and finishes. In addition, about one-fourth of online shoppers sought customized products in the US in 2021. The increase in consumer interest in 3D customized products is expected to fuel the growth of the global 3D printing services market during the forecast period.

However, the key challenges to the global 3D printing services market growth are the high cost of industrial 3D printers and operating industrial 3D printers. For instance, one of Stratysys's industrial 3D printers, named Objet1000 Plus, which can combine 14 different materials for 3D printing, has a starting price of about USD 600,000. In addition to the cost of procurement of 3D printers, there are other costs associated with 3D printing. The raw material that is used in 3D printers are limited and the cost is high. For example, titanium powder, one of the raw materials used in 3D printers, costs about USD 1,000 per pound. The high cost of 3D printers and their operations will deter many potential companies from adopting the technology. This will hamper the growth of the global 3D printing services during the forecast period.

Some of the key 3D Printing Services Players:

The 3D printing services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M and A activities to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3D Matters

3D Spectra Technologies LLP

3D Systems Corp.

Autodesk Inc.

Computer Aided Technology

Desktop Metal, Inc.

FORECAST 3D

General Electric Co.

Makelab Inc.

Materialise NV

Moddler

Proto Labs Inc.

ProtoCAM

Sculpteo

Shapeways Inc.

STPL Group

Stratasys Ltd.

think3D

Vexma Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Voxeljet AG

Segmentation Analysis: 3D Printing Services Market

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Consumer products - size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive - size and forecast 2021-2026

Aerospace and defense - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

3D Printing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.49 Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Matters, 3D Spectra Technologies LLP, 3D Systems Corp., Autodesk Inc., Computer Aided Technology, Desktop Metal, Inc., FORECAST 3D, General Electric Co., Makelab Inc., Materialise NV, Moddler, Proto Labs Inc., ProtoCAM, Sculpteo, Shapeways Inc., STPL Group, Stratasys Ltd., think3D, Vexma Technologies Pvt Ltd., and voxeljet AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

