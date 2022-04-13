Reell Precision Manufacturing Names Steve Li as Senior Sales Manager for China

Role recognizes strong sales leadership performance and ongoing commitment to Reell's values and mission

SAINT PAUL, Minn., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in innovative small package motion control, is pleased to announce that Steve Li has assumed the role of Senior Sales Manager. This role recognizes Steve's strong performance in growing Reell's capabilities in China. Since joining Reell five years ago, Steve has been instrumental to Reell's success in China.

Head of Reell China - Sales, Tony Wang, announced the promotion. "During a very difficult time, Steve has continued to seek the best ways to face challenges and grow Reell's capabilities in China. He has been especially focused on understanding and managing the differences between US and Chinese business and culture. His insight and clear communication, both with customers and within Reell, have been significant in our success. I am proud to have Steve on the team and excited for his future as he continues to grow with Reell."

Steve lives with his family in Shanghai and will continue to serve customers from Reell's China headquarters.

Reell Precision Manufacturing provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team provides a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the consumer electronics, automotive, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.

