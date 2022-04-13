Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market to record USD 441.86 Mn growth | Driven by increasing prevalence of carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carpal tunnel release systems market size is expected to increase by USD 441.86 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period. The report covers a detailed analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. The report also provides insights on the key growth drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of vendors.

The global carpal tunnel release systems market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several established players. Vendors are involved in mergers and acquisitions and extensively expanding on the new product development to maintain their competitiveness in the market. Technavio identifies A.M. Surgical Inc., Arthrex Inc., Conmed Corp., Innomed Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., LB Medical LLC, Medical Designs LLC, MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC, Nordson Corp., S2S Surgical LLC, Smith and Nephew plc, Sonex Health Inc., Stryker Corp., and Trice Medical as dominant players in the market.

The increasing prevalence of carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), the increasing success rate of carpal tunnel release surgical procedures, and improved medical reimbursement coverage for CTS surgeries will offer immense growth opportunities. On the other hand, factors such as stringent regulations, the lack of awareness about CTS in developing countries, and the high cost of surgical procedures will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global carpal tunnel release systems market is segmented as below:

Product

Open Carpal Tunnel Release System



Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release System

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

By product, the open carpal tunnel release system will generate maximum revenue in the market. The high preference for open carpal tunnel systems in procedures to treat symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome is driving the growth of the segment.

Similarly, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 34% of the global market share. The high awareness about carpal tunnel syndrome coupled with the availability of advanced and strong healthcare infrastructure is driving the growth of the carpal tunnel systems market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for the carpal tunnel release systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of the World (ROW).

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our carpal tunnel release systems market report covers the following areas:

Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the carpal tunnel release systems market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the carpal tunnel release systems market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist carpal tunnel release systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the carpal tunnel release systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the carpal tunnel release systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carpal tunnel release systems market vendors

Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 441.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.M. Surgical Inc., Arthrex Inc., Conmed Corp., Innomed Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., LB Medical LLC, Medical Designs LLC, MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC, Nordson Corp., S2S Surgical LLC, Smith and Nephew plc, Sonex Health Inc., Stryker Corp., and Trice Medical Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Open carpal tunnel release system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Open carpal tunnel release system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Open carpal tunnel release system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Open carpal tunnel release system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Open carpal tunnel release system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Endoscopic carpal tunnel release system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Endoscopic carpal tunnel release system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Endoscopic carpal tunnel release system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Endoscopic carpal tunnel release system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Endoscopic carpal tunnel release system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A.M. Surgical Inc.

Surgical Inc. Exhibit 85: A.M. Surgical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: A.M. Surgical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: A.M. Surgical Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Arthrex Inc.

Exhibit 88: Arthrex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Arthrex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Arthrex Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Conmed Corp.

Exhibit 91: Conmed Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Conmed Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Conmed Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Conmed Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Exhibit 95: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Medical Designs LLC

Exhibit 100: Medical Designs LLC - Overview



Exhibit 101: Medical Designs LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Medical Designs LLC - Key offerings

10.8 MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC

Exhibit 103: MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC - Overview



Exhibit 104: MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 106: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 107: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 109: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

10.10 Sonex Health Inc.

Exhibit 111: Sonex Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Sonex Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Sonex Health Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 114: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Trice Medical

Exhibit 119: Trice Medical - Overview



Exhibit 120: Trice Medical - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Trice Medical - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

