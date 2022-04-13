Coave Therapeutics to Present at Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

PARIS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coave Therapeutics ('Coave'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies in rare Ocular and CNS (Central Nervous System) diseases, today announced that CEO Rodolphe Clerval will present a company overview at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean, in Barcelona, Spain at 13:45 pm CET on 20th April.
The conference, which is taking place from 20th to 22nd April 2022, is a hybrid event and the company presentation will be streamed live for virtual attendees.
A recording of the presentation will be available from the virtual platform within 24 hours for on demand viewing.
About Coave Therapeutics
Coave Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies in rare ocular and CNS (Central Nervous System) diseases.
Coave Therapeutics' next-generation AAV-Ligand Conjugate ('ALIGATER') platform enables targeted delivery and enhanced gene transduction to improve the effectiveness of advanced gene therapies for rare diseases.
The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies targeting rare ocular and brain diseases where targeted gene therapy using AAV-Ligand has the potential to be most effective.
Coave Therapeutics, which is headquartered in Paris (France), is backed by leading international life science and strategic investors Seroba Life Sciences, Théa Open Innovation, eureKARE, Fund+, Omnes Capital, V-Bio Ventures, Kurma Partners, Idinvest, GO Capital, Sham Innovation Santé/Turenne.
For more information, please visit www.coavetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/coavetx/
CONTACTS
Coave Therapeutics
Rodolphe Clerval, CEO
contact@coavetx.com
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
Sylvie Berrebi, Eleanor Perkin, Mark Swallow
coavetx@medistrava.com
Tel: +44 (0)7714 306525
SOURCE Coave Therapeutics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.