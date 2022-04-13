Coave Therapeutics to Present at Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

PARIS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coave Therapeutics ('Coave'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies in rare Ocular and CNS (Central Nervous System) diseases, today announced that CEO Rodolphe Clerval will present a company overview at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean, in Barcelona, Spain at 13:45 pm CET on 20th April.

The conference, which is taking place from 20th to 22nd April 2022, is a hybrid event and the company presentation will be streamed live for virtual attendees.

A recording of the presentation will be available from the virtual platform within 24 hours for on demand viewing.

About Coave Therapeutics

Coave Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies in rare ocular and CNS (Central Nervous System) diseases.

Coave Therapeutics' next-generation AAV-Ligand Conjugate ('ALIGATER') platform enables targeted delivery and enhanced gene transduction to improve the effectiveness of advanced gene therapies for rare diseases.

The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies targeting rare ocular and brain diseases where targeted gene therapy using AAV-Ligand has the potential to be most effective.

Coave Therapeutics, which is headquartered in Paris (France), is backed by leading international life science and strategic investors Seroba Life Sciences, Théa Open Innovation, eureKARE, Fund+, Omnes Capital, V-Bio Ventures, Kurma Partners, Idinvest, GO Capital, Sham Innovation Santé/Turenne.

For more information, please visit www.coavetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/coavetx/

